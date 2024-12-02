Shaw's first coach, Santosh Pingutkar, while acknowledging the 25-year-old's challenges, emphasizes that his age is in his favor and there is ample time for him to make a comeback.

Once hailed as the next Sachin Tendulkar, Prithvi Shaw's career has taken a downturn in the past 2-3 years. Shaw has been in the news ever since he went unsold at the IPL Auction 2025. While his lack of discipline and fitness problems have been pointed out as major reasons for his decline, Shaw's childhood coach, Santosh Pingutkar, is deeply disappointed to see the promising cricketer go through such a difficult phase in his career.

Shaw's first coach, Santosh Pingutkar, while acknowledging the 25-year-old's challenges, emphasizes that his age is in his favor and there is ample time for him to make a comeback.

“He (Shaw) is just 25 years old. He still has age in his hand. He can bounce back with hard work if he wants to sustain in competitive cricket," Pingutkar told ETV Bharat.

“No doubt, his performance hasn’t been up to the mark in the last 4-5 years. He has also struggled with his form in the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy, but it hasn’t been so much worse that he will remain unsold. But he should now work hard and return to the Mumbai side," he added.

Pingutkar stated that while Shaw still has a passion for cricket, he became more involved with activities outside cricket.

“Other activities apart from cricket witnessed a rise. He was more involved in his group outside cricket. But no doubt he loves cricket. However, he wasn’t able to convert his love for the game into his efforts. That’s why he is witnessing such a lean phase. He should bounce back as soon as possible. Everyone’s blessings are with him," Pingutkar said.

