Prithvi Shaw gets into heated argument with former Mumbai teammates after slamming century | Watch video

After parting ways with Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw was seen getting into a verbal spat with his former teammates during a warm-up match in the Ranji Trophy on Tuesday. Shaw scored 181 runs off 219 balls against Mumbai in the game and slammed a century off just 140 balls. After getting dismissed, Shaw was involved in a heated exchange with the Mumbai players, following which the on-field umpire had to intervene and separate them.

Heated exchange between Prithvi Shaw and Mumbai players after his wicket! pic.twitter.com/l9vi1YgeYs — INSANE (@1120_insane) October 7, 2025

Shaw was previously a part of Mumbai before joining Maharashtra, ending an 8-year-long association. ''At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer. I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years,'' Shaw said after joining Maharashtra.

Shaw switched his allegiance to Maharashtra after receiving a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Mumbai earlier this year. During the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament, Shaw scored 111, 1, and 66.

Coming back to the warm-up game in the Ranji Trophy, Shaw stitched up a 94-run partnership with Harshal Kate to propel Maharashtra to 155/2. From being in a commanding position, Maharashtra scrambled for control after Achyuth CV scalped Shaw's wicket on 66.

(With ANI inputs)