Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Israeli strikes Qatar's Doha, targets Hamas leaders as they weigh Gaza ceasefire proposal

Prithvi Shaw fined Rs 100 by Mumbai Court for not responding to influencer Sapna Gill's molestation plea

US President Trump’s BIG strategy to pressure Russia revealed, asks EU to hit India, China with…; check details

IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Check pitch report, weather conditions, squads and more; all you need to know

Deepika Padukone bakes cake for daughter Dua on her first birthday: 'My love language…'

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar gets NEW residence after 51 days of resignation, he will now live in...

Who is Sebastien Lecornu? France's new PM and Emmanuel Macron's long-time loyalist

'Give me poison, can't live...': Murder-accused Darshan says jail life is 'unbearable' after developing fungus in hands

Did US warn Qatar before Israeli strike? White House issues BIG statement; Doha claims....

Bigg Boss 19 producer opens up on Salman Khan’s death threats and security, says ‘we have beefed...’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Israeli strikes Qatar's Doha, targets Hamas leaders as they weigh Gaza ceasefire proposal

Israeli strikes Qatar's Doha, targets Hamas leaders as they weigh Gaza ceasefire

Prithvi Shaw fined Rs 100 by Mumbai Court for not responding to influencer Sapna Gill's molestation plea

Prithvi Shaw fined Rs 100 by Mumbai Court for not responding to molestation plea

US President Trump’s BIG strategy to pressure Russia revealed, asks EU to hit India, China with…; check details

US President Trump’s BIG strategy to pressure Russia revealed, asks EU to hit In

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Prithvi Shaw fined Rs 100 by Mumbai Court for not responding to influencer Sapna Gill's molestation plea

Sapna Gill filed a criminal revision application in April 2024 before the Dindoshi sessions court, challenging an order by a magistrate who had refused to direct police to register a First Information Report against Prithvi Shaw for allegedly molesting her at a pub in Andheri in 2022.

Latest News

PTI

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 10:40 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Prithvi Shaw fined Rs 100 by Mumbai Court for not responding to influencer Sapna Gill's molestation plea
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A Mumbai court, on Tuesday, imposed a fine of Rs 100 on cricketer Prithvi Shaw for failing to respond to a plea filed by social media influencer Sapna Gill against him in an alleged molestation case.

What is the complaint against Prithvi Shaw? 

Gill filed a criminal revision application in April 2024 before the Dindoshi sessions court, challenging an order by a magistrate who had refused to direct police to register a First Information Report against Shaw for allegedly molesting her at a pub in Andheri in 2022. The sessions court had sought Shaw's response to the plea on multiple dates.

On Tuesday, the court said one last chance was granted to the cricketer on the previous date, but no reply was filed. "Still, one more chance is granted for a cost of Rs 100," it said, adjourning the hearing to December 16. 

Who is Sapna Gill? 

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan, representing Gill, claimed this was Shaw's regular tactic, despite him being summoned on multiple occasions. The social media influencer had first filed a complaint at the Andheri Magistrate's court, seeking a direction to the police to register an FIR against Shaw. 

The magistrate's court last year ordered only a police enquiry. She then moved the sessions court, saying the lower court order was "wholly erroneous and against set principles of law and the same needs to be set aside". Gill was arrested in February 2023 along with some others in connection with an alleged attack on Shaw following an argument over clicking selfies at a suburban hotel.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kajal Aggarwal reacts to rumours of her death in road accident: 'I want to...'
Kajal Aggarwal reacts to rumours of her death in road accident: 'I want to...'
After losing ODI series against South Africa, England announce Playing XI for 1st T20I game
After losing ODI series against SA, England announce Playing XI for 1st T20I
7 must-watch Bollywood films on disability: From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black to Anurag Basu’s Barfi
7 must-watch Bollywood films on disability: From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black t
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 3 confirmed? Director Sukumar gives BIG update on third installment of film
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 3 confirmed? Director Sukumar says...
Pakistan EXPOSED: Large scale spying of citizens using Chinese technology, says Amnesty International
Pakistan EXPOSED: Large scale spying of citizens using Chinese technology, says
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE