Prithvi Shaw finally opens up over his absence in playing XI against New Zealand

Shaw was recalled due to his explosive form in the domestic season, where he slammed 363 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 before collaring 379 in a Ranji Trophy game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 03:34 PM IST

Young India opener Prithvi Shaw who was called back to Team India after more than 18 months has finally opened up about his selection for the T-20 home series against New Zealand.
While talking to News 24, Prithvi Shaw said that it felt incredible to come back to the India squad and get a chance to meet and train with the players again. “I felt really nice coming back into the T20I squad, to meet the players and train with them. I enjoyed that bit. Yes, I did not get an opportunity but was given the chance of making a comeback, that mattered,” he said.

However, even after a promising domestic performance, Shaw didn't get a chance to play against New Zealand but for him what mattered the most was that he was considered. 

Talking about Shubhman Gill, who was picked in the playing XI instead of him, he said “It all depended on them when to play when not to, but I respected that because probably they wanted to give the person before me a bit longer run. But again, I don't regret that. I will keep on looking for opportunities because I have a list of goals I want to achieve with the Indian team,” he added.
Shubhman Gill proved the selectors right by hitting a marvelous double ton in the ODI series against New Zealand.

