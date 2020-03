Prime Bank CC vs Gazi Group Cricketers, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for PBCC vs GGC in Dhaka Premier Division One-Day

Dream11 Prediction - Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers in Dhaka Premier Division One-Day

PBCC vs GGC Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers match today, March 16.

Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers (PBCC vs KSKS) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Zakir Hasan, A Haque

Batters – T Iqbal, M Haque, M Mithun, A Haque, Y Ali Chowdhury,

All-Rounders – S Sarkar, A Kapali, M Hasan, N Hasan, Mahmudullah

Bowlers – R Hossain, M Rahman, N Hasan, N Ahmed, A Sunny, T Islam

PBCC vs GGC My Dream11 Team

Zakir Hasan, A Haque(WK), T Iqbal, M Haque, M Mithun, A Haque, Y Ali Chowdhury,, S Sarkar, A Kapali, M Hasan, N Hasan, Mahmudullah, R Hossain, M Rahman, N Hasan, N Ahmed, A Sunny, T Islam.

PBCC vs GGC Probable Playing 11

Gazi Group Cricketers: Zakir Hasan A Haque Y Ali Chowdhury M Haque S Sarkar M HAsan Mahmudullah N Hasan N Ahmed H Mahmud R Atik

Prime Bank Cricket Club: A Haque T Iqbal M Mithun R Talukdar R Mia A Kapali N Hasan m Rahman R Hossain T Islam A Sunny

Check Dream11 Prediction / PBCC Dream11 Team / Gazi Group Cricketers Dream11 Team / GGC Dream11 Team / Prime Bank Cricket Club Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more