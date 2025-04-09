From the ‘next Sachin Tendulkar’ to the ‘next Vinod Kamble’ is what Shaw became. Just like Sachin became the greatest batsman India has seen, others around Shaw have become star players. At 25, Shaw can still improve his game and image and may regain the lost glory.

The name Prithvi Shaw is synonymous with cricket glory, winning tournaments, and the rising Indian cricketer. Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut at almost 19 years of age. He was only the second after cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to do so. He also played the Under-19 cricket in 2018 and won the Indian team under his captainship won the World Cup. Shaw was called the next Sachin.

Rise of a young cricketer

Prithvi Shaw's stock skyrocketed after a memorable India debut in October, where he smashed a century in his first Test against West Indies in Rajkot. This impressive performance led many in the Indian cricket establishment to believe he had a long and successful career ahead of him.

While he was looking upward, with him were the young rising stars who have now achieved great heights. Riyan Parag, who is now the captain of Rajasthan Royals in the current IPL 2025, Arshdeep Singh is the best bowler in the T20 and Shubhman Gill, the vice-captain of the Indian team, which might become a skipper soon. But the question is, where is Prithvi Shaw? How did his great performance get ruined?

Prithvi Shaw’s decline

From the ‘next Sachin Tendulkar’ to the ‘next Vinod Kamble’ is what Shaw became. Vinod Kamble was filled with great talent of a cricketer. When he started his career with Sachin Tendulkar he was going on an upward trajectory but soon gone down with his performances. Just like Sachin became the greatest batsman India has seen, others around Shaw have become star players. At 25, Shaw can still improve his game and image and may regain the lost glory.

Talking about the declining performance and presence of Prithvi Shaw, on The Raj Shamani podcast, cricket anchor and broadcaster Tanay Tiwari said, “It's very difficult to put a finger on it. What you can see is that the runs dropped, the fitness dropped. Skill hasn't gone anywhere. That doesn't vanish like that. God gifted him with it and he honed and nurtured it for years. Something happened in this interim. But it just started showing. Even within the camp, you heard reports that he is not attending fielding practice, not doing what the team demanded of it. But I really wish he comes back. He still has time. Get up, do it.”

“Somewhere between that World Cup and now, he just lost track. I don't know where, what. I don't claim to know him. But he just fell downhill. The body started showing signs – he is not as fit as he was. He made his debut before all three, scored a century on debut. And the kind of talent that he was Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh and Riyan Parag are looking at him saying 'Dekh yaar, kitna aage nikal gaya',” he added.

Addressing the fact that lot of people including those in the cricket circle have found similarities between Prithvi Shaw and Vinod Kambli, Tiwari said, “Pretty similar trajectories. I hope he doesn't go down that road. I hope he stages a comeback. But what happened with him [Vinod Kambli], a lot of people draw parallels because he and Sachin were both very talented. I can't claim to say that I have seen him batting because I was growing up. But I have heard, and I have seen clips; very talented and very skilled. Everyone said that Sachin was the hardworking one and Kambli had all the talent but in the longer one, hard work beats talent.”