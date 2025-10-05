'Pretty certain that...': Sunil Gavaskar questions Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI return for Australia tour

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar expressed skepticism about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s return to the ODI squad for the upcoming Australia tour being a genuine part of their long-term World Cup plans.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are poised to don the Indian jersey once again for their three-match ODI series against Australia, commencing on October 19. This series will be significant as it marks the first occasion that Kohli and Rohit will represent India since the Champions Trophy final in March 2025. With both players stepping away from leadership roles and focusing on just one format, speculation surrounds their participation until the 2027 World Cup. Legendary former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has issued a caution regarding the future of Kohli and Rohit.

Gavaskar remarked that had India been touring Zimbabwe instead of Australia later this month, Rohit and Virat would likely not have been available for the tour, criticizing the iconic duo for their selective commitment.

India is gearing up for a tour of Australia for a white-ball series, with the ODI matches serving as crucial preparation for the forthcoming ICC 50-over tournament in South Africa. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed a 15-member squad for the Australia series on Saturday, as Virat and Rohit are set to make their first international appearances since the Champions Trophy earlier this year in the UAE.

"I am pretty certain that if this were a trip to Zimbabwe or the West Indies, both of them wouldn’t have been available. But because this is in Australia and because India lost to Australia in the World Cup final, maybe that is the reason why both of them have decided, yes, I want to be available for this," Gavaskar said while speaking to India Today.

"Look, it's not easy to be playing just seven or eight ODIs in a season while preparing for something as big as a World Cup," Gavaskar added.

Gavaskar emphasized that Kohli and Rohit should remain engaged and fit by participating in domestic cricket competitions such as the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"There is not much in terms of exposure or practice for players who are approaching the latter stages of their careers. They will have to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy in India whenever it's scheduled, if it doesn't clash with any international ODI tournaments. That's one way to stay in trim and maintain match practice," Gavaskar said.

Kohli and Rohit rank as India's second and fourth all-time leading run-scorers in ODIs, having been consistent selections for more than ten years. Yet, with Kohli now at 36 and Rohit at 38, questions about their future in the sport are beginning to arise.

