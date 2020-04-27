'Pressure of replacing MS Dhoni was immense': KL Rahul on being nervous as wicketkeeper

From batting to now wicketkeeping for India, KL Rahul took up every responsibility given to him. When the Indian cricket team tried out KL Rahul as the wicketkeeper, questions about the future of Rishabh Pant and veteran MS Dhoni started doing the rounds.

Rahul, when it came to batting was t his top form. However, when it came to wicketkeeping, he had to put in the extra effort to not make an error.

In a recent interview, Rahul said that he is willing to take up the role of wicketkeeper if the team needs him, but also added that to fill the boots of Dhoni is a big responsibility.

“People who follow cricket know that I haven’t been away from wicket-keeping for too long as I donned the gloves in the IPL and every time I played for Karnataka. I am always in touch with wicket-keeping. I am also somebody who is more than willing to take up the role if the team needs me to,” Rahul said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

“I was nervous when I was doing it for India because of the crowd pressure. If you fumble a ball, people feel that you cannot replace MS Dhoni. The pressure of replacing a legendary wicket-keeper like MSD was immense as it involved people accepting someone else behind the stumps,” he added.

While the 28-year-old cricketer is active on social media, he recently raised around Rs 8 lakh by auctioning his signed 2019 World Cup cricket kit to help the vulnerable children.

On his birthday, Rahul donated his personal cricketing equipment to the Bharat Army, who went on to auction the accessories to raise funds.