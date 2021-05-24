'Press completely misunderstood the statement': CSK youngster Jagadeesan defends MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a forgettable season in last's year Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE. The experienced players like Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav didn't give the performances up to expectations and in the initial games, the youngsters, who were given a chance were also not able to make a mark.

After which, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's remark about the lack of 'spark' in the youngsters had created a huge controversy leading to the news portals saying that Dhoni and the management were not really happy with the youngsters' performance as the side had lost 8 out of the first 11 games they had played.

After a 7-wicket loss to the Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni had said, "There were few chances given to the youngsters. Maybe we didn’t see the kind of spark that they could’ve given us to say, okay you know, push the experienced guys and make space for them."

However, one of the youngsters in the CSK side, N Jagadeesan, who made his debut for the men in yellow last year, said that the statement was taken out of context by the press and was completely misunderstood. Speaking to Sportskeeds, Jagadeesan said, "What he [Dhoni] actually said was completely misunderstood by the press."

“It was not about the youngsters, Rutu (Ruturaj Gaikwad) and I did well, to be honest. What people don’t get is that he’s someone who’s trying to boost the entire team, the seniors as well. When you have such legends in the team, you can’t pinpoint each of them. There needs to be a way where the seniors are backed up. For them to be backed up, something had to be done. And after his comment, we did well and the team did really well," he added.

However, Jagadeesan didn't get many chances after playing a couple of games, but Ruturaj Gaikwad, the 20-year old batsman from Mahashr=tra sure showed the much-needed spark the depleted CSK side needed att the back-end of that edition.

After three single-digit scores in his first three outings Gaikwad smashed three fifties in three consecutive games as CSK won all their last three games and he even started as the first-choice opener for the side in this year's IPL as well, as after a few low scores he came into his own with a couple of outstanding innings.