IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Presentation ceremony delayed after India win record-extending 9th title – Here’s why

Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube formed a vital partnership that rescued India from a dire situation, leading the Men in Blue to a 5-wicket victory over Pakistan on Sunday, which secured the team's 9th Asia Cup title.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 01:39 AM IST

India's exhilarating win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, marking their record-extending 9th title, was celebrated by fans across the globe. However, the post-match festivities took an unforeseen twist as the trophy presentation ceremony faced delays, leaving fans and viewers intrigued about the cause of the hold-up.

The delay occurred right after India's 5-wicket victory, which was fueled by Kuldeep Yadav's impressive 4-wicket haul and Tilak Varma's unbeaten fifty. While the players reveled on the field, organizers and officials seemed to be managing the presentation logistics, leading to the postponement of the trophy ceremony by several minutes.

Sources close to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) indicated that the delay was mainly due to protocol and security measures for the high-profile India-Pakistan match. Given the fierce rivalry and heightened emotions, extra precautions were reportedly implemented to ensure the ceremony proceeded smoothly. Reports also mentioned last-minute discussions among match referees, ACC officials, and broadcasting teams to coordinate camera angles, player placements, and ceremonial details for live television coverage.

Fans on social media quickly picked up on the delay, igniting debates and speculations. Many voiced their impatience, while others noted that such delays are typical in high-stakes finals, particularly those involving India and Pakistan, where crowd control and security are paramount.

Despite the off-field drama, India's stellar performance, highlighted by Kuldeep Yadav's four wickets and Tilak Varma's innings, secured their historic 9th Asia Cup victory on the field, but the presentation delay highlighted the complex realities that exist beyond the game.

Also read| India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Kuldeep Yadav’s 4-fer, Tilak Varma’s fifty power India to record 9th title

