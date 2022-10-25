Premier League: VAR calls helps West Ham as they beat Bournemouth by 2-0

West Ham vs Bournemouth

West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma's scrappy headed goal and a Said Benrahma penalty in stoppage time sealed a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth in a scrappy Premier League tussle at the London Stadium on Monday.

Kurt Zouma's 45th-minute header came moments after a corner swung in from the right struck fellow West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer on the arm as he jumped to meet the ball inside the six-yard box.

The video review judged the handball was accidental.

Then, as the match entered second-half stoppage time, a cross by substitute Vladimir Coufal hit the arm of Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura as he tried to block the ball.

VAR suggested the on-field referee look again at the incident on the pitchside monitor and a penalty was awarded. It was dispatched by Saïd Benrahma.

Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil remonstrated with the referee at halftime and received a yellow card, and also spoke to the match officials after the game.

On balance, West Ham were the only team to deserve three points tonight but they were lucky with both of their goals because the handball rule was written on the back of a fag packet at some point. Gary O’Neil should be rightly angry about it all but his team only offered any attacking play in the final 10 minutes.

Bournemouth could feel justifiably frustrated that decisions went against them but West Ham took advantage to claim a fifth home win in succession in all competitions to move up seven places in the congested table from 17th to 10th with 14 points.

Bournemouth are 14th with 13 points from 12 games.