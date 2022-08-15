Search icon
Premier League live streaming: When and where to watch match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace

Know all the details for the upcoming Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 09:41 AM IST

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

It’s Liverpool's first home match of the campaign and follows a surprising 2-2 draw with Fulham, while Crystal Palace is seeking a first result following a 2-0 loss to Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool will know that dropped points would leave last year’s Premier League runners-up four or five points off the top of the table after two weeks. They’d also be cognizant that it happened against Fulham and Palace and not traditional Big Six rivals.

Liverpool doesn’t drop points too often but Palace took points from 26 of 38 matches last season. The Eagles have become a solid Premier League unit once again and manager Patrick Vieira feels emboldened to take them to a new level.

When and what time will the premier league game between Liverpool and Crystal Palace start?

The premier league match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will be played on August 16 (Tuesday) at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the premier league game between Liverpool and Crystal Palace take place?

The premier league match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will be played at Anfield.

Which channel will telecast the premier league game between Liverpool and Crystal Palace in India?

The premier league match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will be telecasted on the Star Sports network.

How to watch the live streaming of the premier league game between Liverpool and Crystal Palace in India?

The premier league match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace live streaming will be available on the Disny+hotstar app.

