Prema Rawat scripts history, breaks Fatima Sana's record for fastest Women’s T20 fifty

India all-rounder Prema Rawat scored a stunning half-century off just 14 balls, setting the record for the fastest fifty in women's T20 cricket during a Senior Women's T20 Trophy match.

Indian cricketer Prema Rawat has achieved the record for the fastest half-century in women's T20 cricket. The 24-year-old accomplished this feat in just 14 balls while representing Uttarakhand against Hyderabad during the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, finishing with an unbeaten score of 50. This record was previously shared by three players who had reached their half-centuries in 15 balls.

Uttarakhand set a total of 187 runs in their 20 overs after batting first at the MCA Cricket Stadium in Pune. In response, Hyderabad could only muster 98 runs, leading to an 89-run victory for Uttarakhand. Prema also shone with the ball, claiming two wickets for just 12 runs, earning her the Player of the Match title.

Prema entered the game at number four with only three overs left in the innings. Upon her arrival, she quickly hit three consecutive fours off fast bowler Sakshi Rao and followed it up with 18 runs in an over bowled by off-spinner Vanka Pooja.

Glimpses of Prema Rawat's 14-ball half-century for Uttarakhand against Hyderabad in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy - the fastest fifty in Women's T20 cricket #SWT20Trophy | @mflone_ https://t.co/cM2HXdgENd — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 3, 2026

In the final over, she showcased her power hitting with sixes and fours off Kunchala Nitisha's bowling. Her innings featured 6 fours and 4 sixes, resulting in an impressive strike rate of 357.14. Meanwhile, Raghavi Bisht also delivered a stellar performance, scoring an unbeaten 72 off 50 balls.

Hyderabad were bowled out for just 98

In addition to her batting prowess, Prema made significant contributions with the ball, taking out Hyderabad openers G Kavyashree and N Kranti Reddy.

Rawat made her international debut for India in June

Prema made her T20 International debut for India against South Africa in June 2026. She is a right-handed batsman and a leg-spinner.

So far, she has taken 7 wickets in the 7 T20 Internationals she has played. During the group stage of the Asia Cup, she recorded impressive figures of 3 wickets for 9 runs against Pakistan.

Rawat was a member of both RCB squads that clinched the title

Prema is a member of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad in the Women's Premier League (WPL). She contributed to the RCB teams that clinched the title in 2025 and 2026. In the tournament thus far, she has taken 3 wickets in 6 matches, and the franchise has retained her for the upcoming 2027 season.