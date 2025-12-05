FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Preity Zinta's PBKS hit by shock twist ahead of IPL 2026 auction as key player makes THIS decision

Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings face an unexpected setback ahead of the IPL 2026 auction as a key player makes a shocking decision that could impact the team’s strategy. The sudden twist has forced PBKS management to reassess their plans as they prepare for a crucial rebuild in the upcoming season.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 06:04 PM IST

Preity Zinta's PBKS hit by shock twist ahead of IPL 2026 auction as key player makes THIS decision
With 1,355 players entering the IPL 2026 auction pool, teams have a wide array of options, but there’s a catch. Five overseas players have notified the BCCI that they will only be available for a portion of the season, compelling franchises to think carefully before making significant investments. The most prominent name on the list is Josh Inglis, Australia’s wicketkeeper-batter currently participating in the Ashes. Inglis has informed the BCCI that he can only commit to 25% of IPL 2026, which means he can play a maximum of four matches.

Despite a strong performance in the 2025 season for Punjab Kings, where he scored 278 runs in 11 games, including a match-winning 73 against Mumbai Indians and hitting 20 runs off a single Jasprit Bumrah over in Qualifier 2, Punjab ultimately decided to release him.

The reason? His IPL commitments may conflict with his wedding. Even coach Ricky Ponting reportedly wished to keep him, but due to his limited availability, the Kings had no choice but to let him go. Inglis enters the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore, which is a hefty sum for just a few weeks of cricket.

Players with short availability have always been challenging investments. Unless a team requires a temporary replacement or a specialist for a particular venue, most franchises tend to avoid them.

Inglis still has the best chance among the five, thanks to his impressive form in 2025 and his ability to perform in high-pressure situations. However, for players like Rossouw, who can barely participate in a few games, getting selected seems unlikely.

With so many players in the auction pool and a new overseas salary cap limit of Rs 18 crore, the IPL 2026 auction is anticipated to be unpredictable and filled with surprises. Additionally, with these partial-availability announcements, teams now face an extra layer of strategy to consider.

Whether any of these five players will find buyers is set to be one of the more intriguing subplots on December 16.

