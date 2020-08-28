'Prayers up': Twitter reacts to reports of Chennai Super Kings squad members testing COVID-19 positive

After reports emerged that one Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer and several other members of the squad were tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday (August 28), fans took over social to send over best wishes to those infected. As per numerous reports on social media, this might be the main reason why CSK opted to postpone the start of their practice, which was scheduled to begin from Friday, by a couple of days.

While the names of those infected are still unknown, the Chennai-based franchise is yet to officially make a statement on it.

As per numerous claims, at least 10 CSK members in the CSK team - including one Indian cricketer - are among the list of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dubai.

According to reports by WION, the entire CSK squad, including support staff and officials, underwent their fourth COVID-19 test on Friday. The results of the latest tests will come out on Saturday.

They further added that no support staff member has tested positive and only a member of the social media team and two net bowlers have returned positive. An official statement is likely to be released by CSK shortly.

HERE IS HOW THE FANS OVER ON TWITTER REACTED TO THE NEWS:

10 members of #CSK (including an India player) found #COVID19 positive. Wish them all a speedy recovery but it does serve as a significant reminder of the times we are living in. The sanctity of the Bio-secure bubble can never be overstated. #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 28, 2020

#ChennaiSuperKings's 12 staffs and 1 fast bowler test's positive for COVID19 IPL lovers to Corona: pic.twitter.com/3Vr59PGSr3 — Yeah Me (@sarcasticchudak) August 28, 2020

#ChennaiSuperKings members have tested positive and people making fun of it.. Me : pic.twitter.com/svNnpwdgm1 — Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) August 28, 2020

Praying fir their speedy recovery. — | (@lwt28infinity) August 28, 2020