Trending#

PM Modi

China

Sushant Singh Rajput

coronavirus

lockdown

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


'Prayers up': Twitter reacts to reports of Chennai Super Kings squad members testing COVID-19 positive

While the names of those infected CSK members are still unknown, the Chennai-based franchise is yet to officially release a statement on it.


CSK COVID 19, Chennai Super Kings, CSK members test positive, IPL 2020, COVID positive, CSK Team, MS Dhoni, CSK Latest News, CSK

MS Dhoni (Picture: Twitter)

Share

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 28, 2020, 07:49 PM IST

After reports emerged that one Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer and several other members of the squad were tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday (August 28), fans took over social to send over best wishes to those infected. As per numerous reports on social media, this might be the main reason why CSK opted to postpone the start of their practice, which was scheduled to begin from Friday, by a couple of days.

While the names of those infected are still unknown, the Chennai-based franchise is yet to officially make a statement on it.

As per numerous claims, at least 10 CSK members in the CSK team - including one Indian cricketer - are among the list of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dubai. 

According to reports by WION, the entire CSK squad, including support staff and officials, underwent their fourth COVID-19 test on Friday. The results of the latest tests will come out on Saturday.

They further added that no support staff member has tested positive and only a member of the social media team and two net bowlers have returned positive. An official statement is likely to be released by CSK shortly.

HERE IS HOW THE FANS OVER ON TWITTER REACTED TO THE NEWS: