Pratika Rawal spotted with World Cup medal despite injury exit: Did ICC make special exception for India batter?

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India's most successful actor gave 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Prabhas

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly couple found murdered in Balaghat home, throats slit; second double murder in 2 months

‘They literally...’ : Brazilian photographer deletes Instagram account after Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations; know why

'Daaru peeke...': Bihar Dy CM, RJD MLC trade barbs on road as Bihar undergoes first phase of assembly polls

When Marketplace Rules Become Advantages: Insights from Shweta’s E-Commerce Frameworks

The Silent Emergency of Our Age: Rebuilding Human Connection in a Digitally Crowded World

Anunay Sood Death: Brinda Sharma remembers ex-fiancé in heartfelt post, says, 'I am not able to process'

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar shine as India beat Australia by 48 runs to take 2–1 series lead

Anunay Sood’s girlfriend Shivani Parihar pens emotional tribute after his sudden demise

Jaasi weds Jassi Movie Review: Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher's film is simple, rooted, entertaining; brings back Khosla Ka Ghosla's comedy era

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's most successful actor gave 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Prabhas

India's most successful actor gave 400 hits, 50 blockbusters

Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it

Inside Mannat: SRK's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore

Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gandhi's 'Brazilian model' claims

Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it

Inside Mannat: SRK's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore

Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gandhi's 'Brazilian model' claims

Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gan

From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani, Manushii Chhillar: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into hottest red carpet trend

From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into h

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Pratika Rawal spotted with World Cup medal despite injury exit: Did ICC make special exception for India batter?

Pratika Rawal was spotted wearing a World Cup medal despite being ruled out earlier due to injury, sparking questions over whether the ICC granted a special exception. Her surprise medal moment has triggered a debate among fans, many curious about the rules governing medal eligibility.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 04:31 PM IST

Pratika Rawal spotted with World Cup medal despite injury exit: Did ICC make special exception for India batter?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Opener Pratika Rawal, recognized as one of India’s top players at the recently finished Women's World Cup 2025, was unable to participate in the historic final due to knee and ankle injuries sustained during the last league match against Bangladesh at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

India’s long-cherished aspiration of claiming the prestigious Women’s World Cup was finally realized when they triumphed over South Africa in a thrilling match at the crowded Navi Mumbai stadium on Sunday, November 2. The Women in Blue concluded a 47-year wait to be crowned world champions, securing their place in the annals of Indian cricket history.

Pratika Rawal, who was substituted by Shafali Verma for both the semifinal and final, joined in the celebrations of India’s remarkable World Cup victory. However, the Indian opener missed out on receiving a winner’s medal despite her crucial contributions to India’s path to the title. This has ignited discussions regarding the ICC medal policy and the need to acknowledge players who played significant roles throughout the tournament.

Four days have passed since India claimed their first World Cup title, yet the entire nation continues to revel in the success of the Indian team. The Women in Blue recently made a trip to Delhi to meet with PM Narendra Modi.

Videos and images from this special meeting quickly gained traction online, but the one that garnered the most attention was the group photo featuring all squad members alongside PM Modi, proudly displaying the trophy and their winners' medals.

Fans were quick to spot Pratika Rawal, who was also seen wearing a medal. This image spread rapidly across social media, as the internet celebrated Rawal’s presence with a medal. For those unfamiliar, Rawal, who participated in seven out of nine matches and finished as India’s second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, was unfortunately sidelined due to an injury sustained in the final group-stage match.

Shafali Verma took Rawal's place, and per ICC regulations, only those in the 15-member squad receive medals. So, how did Rawal end up with a medal? Did the ICC make an exception for the injured Indian opener?

Rumors have been circulating online suggesting that the ICC changed their rules, but that is not true. For those who may not know, Indian star Amanjot Kaur made a thoughtful gesture towards Rawal by giving her medal for a photo opportunity with PM Modi.

This was further confirmed by the photograph itself, where Amanjot Kaur was the only one not wearing a medal. Kaur's kind act received widespread acclaim on social media.

Also read| PM Narendra Modi felicitates Indian women's cricket team after first-ever World Cup win, pics go viral

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India's most successful actor gave 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Prabhas
India's most successful actor gave 400 hits, 50 blockbusters
Madhya Pradesh: Elderly couple found murdered in Balaghat home, throats slit; second double murder in 2 months
Madhya Pradesh: Elderly couple found murdered in Balaghat home, throats slit; se
‘They literally...’ : Brazilian photographer deletes Instagram account after Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations; know why
‘They literally...’ : Brazilian photographer deletes Instagram account after Rah
'Daaru peeke...': Bihar Dy CM, RJD MLC trade barbs on road as Bihar undergoes first phase of assembly polls
'Daaru peeke...': Bihar Dy CM Vijay Sinha, RJD MLC trade barbs on road
When Marketplace Rules Become Advantages: Insights from Shweta’s E-Commerce Frameworks
Mastering E-Commerce: Shweta's Strategy on Rules as Advantages
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it
Inside Mannat: SRK's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore
Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gandhi's 'Brazilian model' claims
Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gan
From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani, Manushii Chhillar: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into hottest red carpet trend
From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into h
Bigg Boss 17 couple Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma file for divorce: 5 couples who split after appearing on Salman Khan's show
Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma file for divorce: 5 couples who split after the show
Which country holds maximum gold reserves in 2025? See Top 10 nations, know where India stands
Which country holds maximum gold reserves in 2025? See Top 10 nations, know wher
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE