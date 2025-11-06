Pratika Rawal spotted with World Cup medal despite injury exit: Did ICC make special exception for India batter?

Pratika Rawal was spotted wearing a World Cup medal despite being ruled out earlier due to injury, sparking questions over whether the ICC granted a special exception. Her surprise medal moment has triggered a debate among fans, many curious about the rules governing medal eligibility.

Opener Pratika Rawal, recognized as one of India’s top players at the recently finished Women's World Cup 2025, was unable to participate in the historic final due to knee and ankle injuries sustained during the last league match against Bangladesh at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

India’s long-cherished aspiration of claiming the prestigious Women’s World Cup was finally realized when they triumphed over South Africa in a thrilling match at the crowded Navi Mumbai stadium on Sunday, November 2. The Women in Blue concluded a 47-year wait to be crowned world champions, securing their place in the annals of Indian cricket history.

Pratika Rawal, who was substituted by Shafali Verma for both the semifinal and final, joined in the celebrations of India’s remarkable World Cup victory. However, the Indian opener missed out on receiving a winner’s medal despite her crucial contributions to India’s path to the title. This has ignited discussions regarding the ICC medal policy and the need to acknowledge players who played significant roles throughout the tournament.

Four days have passed since India claimed their first World Cup title, yet the entire nation continues to revel in the success of the Indian team. The Women in Blue recently made a trip to Delhi to meet with PM Narendra Modi.

Videos and images from this special meeting quickly gained traction online, but the one that garnered the most attention was the group photo featuring all squad members alongside PM Modi, proudly displaying the trophy and their winners' medals.

Fans were quick to spot Pratika Rawal, who was also seen wearing a medal. This image spread rapidly across social media, as the internet celebrated Rawal’s presence with a medal. For those unfamiliar, Rawal, who participated in seven out of nine matches and finished as India’s second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, was unfortunately sidelined due to an injury sustained in the final group-stage match.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hosted the champions of the Women’s World Cup at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.



PM congratulated the team for the victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament after a string of three defeats and the trolling they had… pic.twitter.com/5TYxNMEafK — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025

Shafali Verma took Rawal's place, and per ICC regulations, only those in the 15-member squad receive medals. So, how did Rawal end up with a medal? Did the ICC make an exception for the injured Indian opener?

Rumors have been circulating online suggesting that the ICC changed their rules, but that is not true. For those who may not know, Indian star Amanjot Kaur made a thoughtful gesture towards Rawal by giving her medal for a photo opportunity with PM Modi.

This was further confirmed by the photograph itself, where Amanjot Kaur was the only one not wearing a medal. Kaur's kind act received widespread acclaim on social media.

