Pratika Rawal set to finally receive World Cup winners' medal after ICC chairman Jay Shah's big intervention

Pratika faced a regrettable injury that led to her withdrawal from the remainder of the tournament. She was substituted by Shafali Verma, who delivered a stellar performance in the final match. Rawal disclosed that ICC Chairman Jay Shah took personal initiative to ensure she would be awarded her medal. During the post-match ceremony, all 15 members of the victorious team, including Rawal’s substitute Shafali Verma, received their medals.

Interestingly, the medal she wore during India's audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu was presented to her by a member of the support staff.

"Jay Shah texted our manager that I want to make arrangements to get a medal for Pratika," Rawal said in an interview with CNN News18. “So, finally, I now do have my own medal. The first time I opened it up (medal given to her by support staff), and I looked towards it, I was almost in tears. I’m not a person who cries a lot, but that emotion was real, that feeling of joining us."

Rawal also noted that Shah had previously guaranteed her a medal, although it may take a while before it arrives.

"Jay Shah told us that he is asking the ICC if they can send a medal. So that medal is going to take some time to reach me. So, one of the support staff gave me their medal to wear for now. Consider that I have my own. So, the medal is on the way," she said.

Pratika was a member of the Indian team and had an outstanding tournament. She amassed 308 runs, making her the second highest scorer for India, just behind Smriti Mandhana. Following the World Cup victory, the Indian players were awarded medals, but Pratika did not receive hers, as she was officially replaced in the squad. Interestingly, she was still present on the podium during India's trophy celebration, a touching gesture from Harmanpreet Kaur and her teammates.

Although Pratika was unable to participate in the semifinal or final matches, she had already made a significant contribution to India's success earlier in the tournament. Jay Shah's thoughtful gesture ensured that her efforts were recognized and appreciated.

