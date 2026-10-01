Prasidh Krishna ruled out of 3rd ODI against West Indies, Anshul Kamboj named replacement

India have suffered a setback ahead of the third ODI against West Indies, with Prasidh Krishna ruled out of the match. Anshul Kamboj has been named as his replacement while Naman Dhir has been called up to replace Washington Sundar for the upcoming T20I series.

The team management doesn't want to take any risks with Prasidh. (Courtesy: X)

India's rapid bowler Prasidh Krishna has been sidelined from the concluding ODI clash against the West Indies scheduled for 3 October. The speedster sustained a hamstring strain during the second ODI held in Guwahati on Wednesday (30 September). Anshul Kamboj has stepped in to replace him in the squad.

Managed just 5 overs in the second ODI

Prasidh felt hamstring tightness while delivering. He managed to complete only 5 overs before departing the field.

India claimed the second ODI with an 8-wicket victory

The West Indies batted first in Guwahati, posting 405 runs across 7 wickets. India responded decisively, securing an 8-wicket triumph with 39 balls remaining.

Hunting a target of 406, Shubman Gill delivered a breathtaking unbeaten 223, while Rohit Sharma notched his 35th ODI ton (101) as India crossed the finish line in 43.3 overs, achieving their greatest chase in the format. This triumph gave India a commanding 2-0 advantage in the three-match series.

Anshul Kamboj drafted into ODI squad

Anshul Kamboj has been brought into the India squad following Prasidh Krishna's withdrawal. A pace bowler, he competes for Haryana in domestic competitions.

Naman Dhir joins India's T20I roster

Naman Dhir has been selected for India's T20I squad for the West Indies T20I series, stepping in after Washington Sundar was removed. Dhir made his international bow in the current ODI series against West Indies.

Sundar has been excluded from the West Indies T20I series as the selection committee aims to provide him opportunities in Test cricket ahead of the New Zealand Test series in November. The Ranji Trophy commences on 11 October.

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