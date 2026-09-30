Pragyan Ojha named interim chief selector after Ajit Agarkar’s exit, former India spinner in line for full-time role

Pragyan Ojha has reportedly been given the interim chief selector role following Ajit Agarkar’s exit from the BCCI senior selection panel. The former India spinner is also reportedly in line for the full-time position as the board continues its process to appoint Agarkar’s successor.

Pragyan Ojha, India’s former left-arm spinner, chaired the senior national selection committee meeting in Guwahati on Tuesday as interim chief selector. He stepped up because current chairman Ajit Agarkar’s contract with the BCCI wraps up on October 4 and Agarkar didn’t attend.

The timing couldn’t be more critical. Team management and selectors gathered in Guwahati to discuss major upcoming international series. According to a long-standing BCCI rule, the selector with the most Test caps takes charge if there’s no designated chief. That’s Ojha, who played 24 Tests for India—just edging out Shiv Sunder Das, who played 23. The rest of the panel includes RP Singh (14 Tests) and Ajay Ratra (6 Tests).

This move highlights how strictly the BCCI sticks to its seniority rules during leadership transitions. While Agarkar’s been absent from recent meetings, Ojha will keep leading discussions until the board names a permanent replacement.

Ajit Agarkar started as chief selector in July 2023 taking over from Chetan Sharma. He told the BCCI on September 18 that he won’t renew his contract. His absence from events like the September 3 high-level review meeting made it clear that change was coming.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia spoke after the Annual General Meeting and said the board isn’t rushing to announce anyone new before Agarkar’s contract ends. Board leaders have the authority to choose the next chief, and Saikia believes there’s still plenty of time for the process.

Right now, Parthiv Patel, the former India wicketkeeper-batsman is a top candidate. Patel played 25 Tests and is currently an assistant coach for Gujarat Titans in the IPL. If he joins the selection panel, his Test experience would make him the senior-most member—and put him in line for the chairman’s job.

For now, though, nothing’s official. Ojha stays in charge, offering stable leadership and keeping everything moving until the BCCI finalizes its plans for a new chief selector. People within the board trust Ojha to keep things on track through this transition.

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