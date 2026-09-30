FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Meet Mrinalini Agarwal, The San Francisco-based Engineer Teaching AI Agents To Remember

Meet Mrinalini Agarwal, The San Francisco-based Engineer Teaching AI Agents To R

ATAI 2026 Brings Together Global Experts to Advance Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies

ATAI 2026 Brings Together Global Experts to Advance Artificial Intelligence and

Indian sailor killed as Somali forces storm hijacked tanker, 4 others dead

Indian sailor killed as Somali forces storm hijacked tanker, 4 others dead

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Pragyan Ojha named interim chief selector after Ajit Agarkar’s exit, former India spinner in line for full-time role

Pragyan Ojha has reportedly been given the interim chief selector role following Ajit Agarkar’s exit from the BCCI senior selection panel. The former India spinner is also reportedly in line for the full-time position as the board continues its process to appoint Agarkar’s successor.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 04:30 PM IST

Pragyan Ojha named interim chief selector after Ajit Agarkar’s exit, former India spinner in line for full-time role
Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha (Courtesy: X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pragyan Ojha, India’s former left-arm spinner, chaired the senior national selection committee meeting in Guwahati on Tuesday as interim chief selector. He stepped up because current chairman Ajit Agarkar’s contract with the BCCI wraps up on October 4 and Agarkar didn’t attend.

The timing couldn’t be more critical. Team management and selectors gathered in Guwahati to discuss major upcoming international series. According to a long-standing BCCI rule, the selector with the most Test caps takes charge if there’s no designated chief. That’s Ojha, who played 24 Tests for India—just edging out Shiv Sunder Das, who played 23. The rest of the panel includes RP Singh (14 Tests) and Ajay Ratra (6 Tests).

This move highlights how strictly the BCCI sticks to its seniority rules during leadership transitions. While Agarkar’s been absent from recent meetings, Ojha will keep leading discussions until the board names a permanent replacement.

Ajit Agarkar started as chief selector in July 2023 taking over from Chetan Sharma. He told the BCCI on September 18 that he won’t renew his contract. His absence from events like the September 3 high-level review meeting made it clear that change was coming.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia spoke after the Annual General Meeting and said the board isn’t rushing to announce anyone new before Agarkar’s contract ends. Board leaders have the authority to choose the next chief, and Saikia believes there’s still plenty of time for the process.

Right now, Parthiv Patel, the former India wicketkeeper-batsman is a top candidate. Patel played 25 Tests and is currently an assistant coach for Gujarat Titans in the IPL. If he joins the selection panel, his Test experience would make him the senior-most member—and put him in line for the chairman’s job.

For now, though, nothing’s official. Ojha stays in charge, offering stable leadership and keeping everything moving until the BCCI finalizes its plans for a new chief selector. People within the board trust Ojha to keep things on track through this transition.

Also read| Karachi football team robbed at gunpoint in Balochistan, cash and phones stolen

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Mrinalini Agarwal, The San Francisco-based Engineer Teaching AI Agents To Remember
Meet Mrinalini Agarwal, The San Francisco-based Engineer Teaching AI Agents To R
ATAI 2026 Brings Together Global Experts to Advance Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies
ATAI 2026 Brings Together Global Experts to Advance Artificial Intelligence and
Indian sailor killed as Somali forces storm hijacked tanker, 4 others dead
Indian sailor killed as Somali forces storm hijacked tanker, 4 others dead
Pragyan Ojha named interim chief selector after Ajit Agarkar’s exit, former India spinner in line for full-time role
Pragyan Ojha named interim chief selector after Ajit Agarkar’s exit
'Heard Screams, Someone Stabbed The Pilot': Passengers recall horror on Flydubai Dubai-Tel Aviv flight diverted to Saudi Arabia
Passengers recall horror on Flydubai Dubai-Tel Aviv flight diverted to Saudi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement