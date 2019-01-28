'Practice series before World Cup?' Twitter erupts as India seal ODI series 3-0 against New Zealand

In what turned out to be a dominating performance by the Indian cricket team, the visitors clinch the series 3-0.

In what turned out to be a dominating performance by the Indian cricket team, the visitors clinch the series 3-0 against New Zealand.

The Virat Kohli led team became the second Indian side to have won a bilateral ODI series in New Zealand after MS Dhoni-led India won in 2009.

Chasing New Zealand's target of 244, India lost three wickets - Shikhar Dhawan (28), Rohit Sharma (62) and Virat Kohli (60) - as Ambati Rayudu (40 off 42) and Dinesh Karthik (38 of 38) remained unbeaten. They helped India win with 42 balls to spare.

Mohammed Shami was crowned as the Man of the Match after his 3 wicket haul for 41 runs in nine overs.

From Hardik Pandya’s stunning catch to Rohit Sharma’s fifty, fans have enjoyed the win and how; let’s have a look.

More of just a practice series before Worldcup for India. #INDvNZ 3-0 up in the series.

Time for some more experimentation

with squad. — GokulPg (@gokulmec) January 28, 2019

now this is called a comeback @hardikpandya7 take a bow !! #IndvNz This is what he brings to the team terrific finisher, tidy bowler , gun fielder gives team balance which one can.On your face haters fuck off!! — Sam (@sampathkumarre6) January 28, 2019

Team India under virat kohli in his first overseas tour's

Matches: - 35

Won: -19

Lost: -14

Draw/NR: -2

Runs: -2413

100s: -8

50s: -10

This is what we call captain leading from the front

Tight slap to those who's saying kohli won only because of Dhoni#nzvind #INDvNZ — king kohli (@cric_addict18) January 28, 2019

she : tell me something I don't know.



me: india won the series without the century of virat kohli



she: whoa#INDvNZ — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 28, 2019

Since Virat Kohli will leave for India today, the holiday for Anushka Sharma and Shubhman Gill is finally over.#INDvNZ — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 28, 2019

The series looks like a competition between Indian players cementing their position in team rather between two teams. #INDvNZ @BCCI — vaibhavsorathiya (@vaibhavsorathi4) January 28, 2019

New Zealand cricket team.@BLACKCAPS #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/pBYKay4Ec3 — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) January 28, 2019

Congratulations @BCCI @imVkohli for another series win . You guys r outstanding as always .Really there is no fun in watching these three matches . Really disappointed with New Zealand . There's is no competition in these three matches .#INDvNZ — Prity Tiwary (@prity_tiwary) January 28, 2019

Defeat a team in their own soil.

Just Team India things

Kudos to @imVkohli and team.#IndvsNz @cricbuzz @ESPNcricinfo — Namrata Sinha (@namratasinhani1) January 28, 2019

The other two ODIs are scheduled to be played on Friday and Sunday at Auckland and Hamilton respectively.