'Practice series before World Cup?' Twitter erupts as India seal ODI series 3-0 against New Zealand

In what turned out to be a dominating performance by the Indian cricket team, the visitors clinch the series 3-0 against New Zealand.
The Virat Kohli led team became the second Indian side to have won a bilateral ODI series in New Zealand after MS Dhoni-led India won in 2009.
Chasing New Zealand's target of 244, India lost three wickets - Shikhar Dhawan (28), Rohit Sharma (62) and Virat Kohli (60) - as Ambati Rayudu (40 off 42) and Dinesh Karthik (38 of 38) remained unbeaten. They helped India win with 42 balls to spare.
Mohammed Shami was crowned as the Man of the Match after his 3 wicket haul for 41 runs in nine overs.
From Hardik Pandya’s stunning catch to Rohit Sharma’s fifty, fans have enjoyed the win and how; let’s have a look.
More of just a practice series before Worldcup for India. #INDvNZ 3-0 up in the series.— GokulPg (@gokulmec) January 28, 2019
Time for some more experimentation
with squad.
Well done Team India, #10yearchallege done right!!#INDvNZ #BleedBlue @BCCI pic.twitter.com/G7UxhWFgjM— Aastha Kesarwani (@aAStha15390) January 28, 2019
now this is called a comeback @hardikpandya7 take a bow !! #IndvNz This is what he brings to the team terrific finisher, tidy bowler , gun fielder gives team balance which one can.On your face haters fuck off!!— Sam (@sampathkumarre6) January 28, 2019
Team India under virat kohli in his first overseas tour's— king kohli (@cric_addict18) January 28, 2019
Matches: - 35
Won: -19
Lost: -14
Draw/NR: -2
Runs: -2413
100s: -8
50s: -10
This is what we call captain leading from the front
Tight slap to those who's saying kohli won only because of Dhoni#nzvind #INDvNZ
she : tell me something I don't know.— Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 28, 2019
me: india won the series without the century of virat kohli
she: whoa#INDvNZ
Since Virat Kohli will leave for India today, the holiday for Anushka Sharma and Shubhman Gill is finally over.#INDvNZ— Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 28, 2019
The series looks like a competition between Indian players cementing their position in team rather between two teams. #INDvNZ @BCCI— vaibhavsorathiya (@vaibhavsorathi4) January 28, 2019
New Zealand cricket team.@BLACKCAPS #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/pBYKay4Ec3— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) January 28, 2019
Congratulations @BCCI @imVkohli for another series win . You guys r outstanding as always .Really there is no fun in watching these three matches . Really disappointed with New Zealand . There's is no competition in these three matches .#INDvNZ— Prity Tiwary (@prity_tiwary) January 28, 2019
Is India playing Ireland??#IndvsNZ— Priyajhalli (@Priyaohpriya) January 28, 2019
Defeat a team in their own soil.— Namrata Sinha (@namratasinhani1) January 28, 2019
Just Team India things
Kudos to @imVkohli and team.#IndvsNz @cricbuzz @ESPNcricinfo
The other two ODIs are scheduled to be played on Friday and Sunday at Auckland and Hamilton respectively.