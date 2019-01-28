'Practice series before World Cup?' Twitter erupts as India seal ODI series 3-0 against New Zealand

Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these states; check state-wise forecast

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Will India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 game be rescheduled? Here's what BCCI secretary Jay Shah said

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these states; check state-wise forecast

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

AI imagines Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, other Bollywood actresses as Barbie

IND vs WI: All records broken by Team India during first ODI

5 Health benefits of consuming honey on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be postponed for this reason? Here’s what we know

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Practice series before World Cup?' Twitter erupts as India seal ODI series 3-0 against New Zealand

In what turned out to be a dominating performance by the Indian cricket team, the visitors clinch the series 3-0.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 28, 2019, 03:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In what turned out to be a dominating performance by the Indian cricket team, the visitors clinch the series 3-0 against New Zealand.

The Virat Kohli led team became the second Indian side to have won a bilateral ODI series in New Zealand after MS Dhoni-led India won in 2009.

Chasing New Zealand's target of 244, India lost three wickets - Shikhar Dhawan (28), Rohit Sharma (62) and Virat Kohli (60) - as Ambati Rayudu (40 off 42) and Dinesh Karthik (38 of 38) remained unbeaten. They helped India win with 42 balls to spare.

Mohammed Shami was crowned as the Man of the Match after his 3 wicket haul for 41 runs in nine overs.

From Hardik Pandya’s stunning catch to Rohit Sharma’s fifty, fans have enjoyed the win and how; let’s have a look.

The other two ODIs are scheduled to be played on Friday and Sunday at Auckland and Hamilton respectively. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

AAP MP Raghav Chadha 'attacked' by crow outside parliament, netizens react

‘Stay alert, remain indoors, follow…’: BMC cautions Mumbai after IMD’s ‘very heavy’ rain warning

Viral video: Isha Ambani takes a break from mommy duties to enjoy dinner date with husband Anand Piramal, watch

Is Manipur still burning? Modi government refutes claims of violence, says ‘no killing since July 18’

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes global debut: Check features, camera, design and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE