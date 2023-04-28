SL vs IRE: Prabath Jayasuriya breaks 71-year-old record; becomes fastest spinner to achieve unique feat in Tests

Image Source: Twitter

On Friday, April 28, Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya made history by becoming the fastest spinner to take 50 Test wickets in the second match of the two-match series against Ireland in Galle. The 31-year-old also became the fastest Sri Lankan bowler with 50 Test wickets, surpassing legends like Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, and Rangana Herath.

Jayasuriya achieved this milestone by taking the wicket of Irish opener Paul Stirling in the 26th over of their second innings. He picked up his 50th wicket in just his seventh match, breaking the record set by West Indian Alf Valentine as the fastest spinner and joint second overall in the history of Test cricket.

Jayasuriya's impressive performance continued as he picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings, his sixth, to help the Lankan Lions bowl out Ireland for 492. In response, Sri Lanka piled on a mammoth 704/3, their seventh score above 700 in Tests, before declaring with a lead of 212.

The slow left-arm spinner has had a remarkable start to his red-ball career, boasting a bowling average of 22.90, including a 12-wicket match haul against Australia on his Test debut in Galle. His heroics led to Sri Lanka leveling the two-match series against the Aussies, earning him the Player of the Match award on his debut.

Sri Lanka emerged victorious in the first Test against Ireland in Galle, winning by a substantial margin of innings and 280 runs. The standout player of the match was undoubtedly Prabath Jayasuriya, who picked up an impressive 10 wickets, including a seven-wicket haul in the first innings.

Jayasuriya's performance was particularly noteworthy as he became only the third Sri Lankan bowler, after Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath, to achieve a five-wicket haul in three consecutive innings. At just 31 years old, Jayasuriya has already made a significant impact in the world of cricket, with 46 of his 50 Test wickets being taken on home soil.

