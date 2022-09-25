'Poor losers': Virender Sehwag brutally trolls English players amid Deepti Sharma-Charlotte Dean saga

Virender Sehwag trolls English players

Deepti Sharma's run out that she inflicted on England's Charlotte Dean in the 3rd Women’s ODI between India and England at Lord's has become a major talking point. The dismissal has left the cricketing fraternity divided, however, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has used the opportunity to take a sly dig at England.

During the final match of the ODI series, Deepti Sharma ran out England's Charlotte Dean in the 44th over at the non-striker's end to get a 16-run victory for India over England at Lord's to complete a 3-0 sweep.

Only last week, in the changes made by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the method of effecting a run out from the non-striker's end was moved from Law 41 of 'Unfair Play' to Law 38 of 'Run out' section, making it no longer an unfair mode of dismissal.

With a majority of England cricketers, both men's and women's, disagreeing over the mode of dismissal, Deepti has found people speaking in her favour of running out Charlie from non-striker's end on Saturday. Sehwag has defended Deepti, instead trolling English players for being 'poor losers.'

Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers. #Runout . pic.twitter.com/OJOibK6iBZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2022

In his tweet, Sehwag shared a picture of the modification made in the rules by ICC, alongside a picture of England's flag with the words, 'Invent a game, forget its rules' written in the picture.

"Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers. #Runout," read the tweet from the former India legend.

The wording of MCC Law 41.16.1 says, "If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be Run out."

"In these circumstances, the non-striker will be out Run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler's hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered."

