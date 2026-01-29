Pollution scare disrupts Mumbai vs Delhi Ranji clash as Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan step out wearing masks

Pollution controversy overshadowed the Mumbai vs Delhi Ranji Trophy match at BKC as Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer were seen walking out wearing masks. Rising air quality concerns sparked debate during the high-profile domestic clash, raising fresh questions over player safety.

Approximately a month after a significant controversy arose regarding the cancellation of the 4th T20I between India and South Africa in Lucknow due to smog, which saw images of star Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya emerging for the team's pre-match warm-up while wearing a mask go viral, similar scenes unfolded in Mumbai during the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match between fierce rivals Mumbai and Delhi on the opening day of play on Thursday (January 29).

Mumbai players Sarfaraz and Musheer Khan, along with Himanshu Singh, were seen fielding with masks at the Sharad Pawar Academy in Mumbai, also known as the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Cricket Ground. These visuals quickly became a hot topic on social media.

Witnesses at the venue indicated that the unusual choice by the home team players was due to construction activities surrounding the stadium, which is located in a high-end area recognized as the business center of the Maximum City.

"There wasn't any banter about it. But new construction work is being carried out here and because of that the players were feeling the pollution and having issues with breathing, so they put those on," Mumbai player Mohit Avashti said.

Talking about the game, Mumbai's acting captain Siddhesh Lad won the toss and opted to bowl. This decision proved wise as Delhi was dismissed for a mere 221 runs, despite opening batsman Sanat Sangwan scoring a century with 118 runs. No other player from the visiting team managed to reach a half-century. Pacer Mohit Avasthi achieved a five-wicket haul while giving away just 72 runs. Tushar Deshpande and Shams Mulani each took two wickets. At the end of the day, Mumbai stood at 13-1, trailing by 208 runs.

The outcome of this match will not affect qualification. Mumbai leads the standings with 30 points and is set to compete in the quarter-finals. They have secured victories in four out of their six matches thus far and remain unbeaten. In contrast, Delhi sits sixth in the table with nine points from six matches, having won none, lost one, and drawn five.

