'Politics should stay aside': AB de Villiers slams Team India for Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, the former South African star cricketer slammed India for the drama during the post match presentation ceremony in the Asia Cup 2025 Final on Sunday.

Former South African player AB de Villiers slammed Team India for not receiving the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who is Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief. Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Final on Sunday by 5 wickets, clinching their 9th title. In the post-match presentation, India's team management decided not to collect their winning medals and Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi, due to which the ceremony was delayed by over an hour. In the end, Naqvi decided to walk away with the trophy, and Team India celebrated their victory with the trophy.

Speaking about the drama, AB de Villiers on his YouTube channel said, ''Team India sort of were not happy with who was handing out the trophy. I don’t feel that belongs in sport. Politics should stay aside. Sport is one thing, and it should be celebrated for what it is.''

''Quite sad to see that, but hopefully they will sort things out in the future. It does put the sport, the players, the sportsmen, the cricketers in a very tough position, and that is what I hate to see. Let us focus on what is most important (the cricket itself). India are looking really, really strong. Building up to that big T20 World Cup. Remember, it isn’t too far away. And they look like they have got a lot of talent and they play the big moments well,'' he added.

On Sunday, the Men in Blue won the Asia Cup title for the record 9th time, defeating Pakistan in the finals. India won all seven of its matches in the tournament and remained undefeated.