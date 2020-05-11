Headlines

Cricket

Pokiri director wants Warner to play cameo in his film after he lip-synced Mahesh Babu's famous dialogue on TikTok

The cricketer recently posted a video of him perfectly lip-syncing to a very popular dialogue from Mahesh Babu’s Telugu actioner Pokiri.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 11, 2020, 09:42 AM IST

Australian opener David Warner has been spending his quarantine days by making TikToks and dancing to Bollywood songs or reciting popular dialogues.

The cricketer recently posted a video of him perfectly lip-syncing to a very popular dialogue from Mahesh Babu’s Telugu actioner Pokiri. 

Sharing the video on his Instagram, David wrote, "Guess the movie? I tried every one. Good luck (sic)." For the uninformed, the dialogue which goes "I don’t listen to myself when I commit" is from Mahesh Babu’s all-time blockbuster movie Pokiri, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Guess the movie?? I tried everyone  #tollywood #requested #helpme #

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

Right after this the Director of Pokiri, Puri Jagannadh, dropped a response upon watching Warner's video.

Puri took to Twitter and lauded the Aussie cricketer and complimented him by saying that the dialogue suits his aggressive style of play as well.

Not only this, but Puri also expressed his desire to see Warner playing a cameo in one of his movies too.

"David This is soooo you. Stubborn and aggressive. This dialogue suits you the best. You are fantastic as an actor also, Hope you do a cameo in my film. Love you”, the director wrote on Twitter.

Warner was quick to respot to this and wrote: "Trying sir, you may have to see if @SunRisers would put a release in or trade"

