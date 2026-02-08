'Poise like MS Dhoni': USA cricketer hails India captain Suryakumar Yadav after T20 World Cup heroics

USA cricketer Harmeet Singh compared India captain Suryakumar Yadav to MS Dhoni after his match-winning knock in the T20 World Cup. Suryakumar’s calm, unbeaten innings rescued India from trouble and sealed a crucial victory, earning praise for his composure under pressure.

The composed assurance exhibited by India captain Suryakumar Yadav in high-pressure moments reminds USA spinner Harmeet Singh of the calmness that the iconic MS Dhoni displayed throughout his career. Suryakumar utilized his experience during the T20 World Cup opener between India and the USA on Saturday, helping the hosts escape a tough situation with his unbeaten 84 runs off 49 balls, which turned out to be the decisive factor in the match.

"Of course, we used to imagine all that but success came late for him. He was always... I think he has got the poise now which MS Dhoni also had later in his career," Harmeet shared with reporters post-match when asked if he and Suryakumar had anticipated the Indian captain's career trajectory.

"The flair that he had as a stroke-player, he played a sensible innings and he finished the game and played a proper knock." "The maturity which (players like) Virat (Kohli) have, I played a matured knock and that is what happens with experience and (with) the kind of job he has been given. He is doing a great job," he added.

On a personal note, Harmeet celebrated a successful return, achieving remarkable figures of 4-0-26-2 after dismissing Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel.

"Firstly it was very emotional, but then it's not just my story. It's the whole team's story, everybody has had that journey, everybody has come from various places, backgrounds and cultures and their ups and downs," he said.

"The (bottom) line is that cricket brings us together and it's a good thing that the tournament was announced a few months earlier so I could get my emotions together," Harmeet added.

The 33-year-old noted that the USA missed a few opportunities, which allowed India to take control of the game.

"Had we not misfielded a couple of times, it (India's innings) could have been finished at (around) 120, it would have helped the team and produced more chances. All in all, I am happy with the performance, but unhappy that we could not finish the game," he sai

He also played a significant role in motivating his teammates, particularly urging Shadley van Schalkwyk to deliver short and slower deliveries.

"I take a lot of responsibility in bowling, I have some experience as well and I was trying to engage more because in this situation with a big crowd, anybody can feel lonely or under the pump," he said.

"But when a teammate comes around and says 'this was the right delivery', it always helps and that's what I was trying to do." "It's cricket, anything can happen with anyone. Abhishek Sharma fell for a zero today. But batters don't have to face the humiliation as much as the bowlers have to," Harmeet said.

India faced the USA without Jasprit Bumrah in their opening match due to illness, with senior bowler Mohammed Siraj stepping in. Siraj had an outstanding outing, claiming three wickets as India clinched a 29-run victory over the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Captain Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the show for the Men in Blue, scoring an impressive half-century that set a formidable target. Despite the rest of the batting order facing difficulties, Suryakumar showcased resilience with his innings of 84 runs from 49 balls, including 10 fours and four sixes.

