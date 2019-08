PNG vs Scotland 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for PNG vs SCO today in Scotland ODI Tri-Series

Dream11 Prediction - Papua New Guinea​ vs Scotland 3rd ODI

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for PNG vs Scotland 3rd ODI match today, August 17.

Papua New Guinea vs Scotland 3rd ODI (PNG vs SCO) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Matthew Cross

Batters – Kyle Coetzer (C), Lega Siaka, Calum MacLeod, Tony Ura (VC), Assad Vala

All-Rounders – Charles Amini, Chad Soper

Bowlers – Mark Watt, Nosaina Pokana, Adrian Neill

Also read Belagavi Panthers vs Bellary Tuskers Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for BP vs BT today in KPL 2019

PNG vs SCO My Dream11 Team

Matthew Cross(WK), Kyle Coetzer (C), Lega Siaka, Calum MacLeod, Tony Ura (VC), Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Mark Watt, Nosaina Pokana and Adrian Neill.

PNG vs SCO Probable Playing 11

Papua New Guinea Possible XI: Tony Ura, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Lega Siaka (C), Kiplin Doriga (WK), Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Gaudi Toka, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana.

Also read Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SL vs HT today in KPL 2019

Scotland Possible XI: Kyle Coetzer (C), Matthew Cross (WK), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Craig Wallace, George Munsey, Tom Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Adrian Neill.

Check Dream11 Prediction / PNG Dream11 Team / Papua New Guinea​ Dream11 Team / SCO Dream11 Team / Scotland Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more