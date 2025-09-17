'PM, top govt officials and...': PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi finally breaks silence on Asia Cup 2025 boycott U-turn

The PCB's threat of a boycott had been a response to the ICC's refusal to remove match referee Andy Pycroft, whom the PCB had accused of misconduct in handling the handshake controversy with India.

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, has finally explained why he chose not to boycott the Asia Cup 2025 match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), despite previously threatening to do so if the ICC did not comply with their demand to remove Andy Pycroft from officiating for the rest of the eight-team tournament after the no-handshake incident in the India-Pakistan match. The PCB's dramatic actions persisted on Wednesday, just hours before the match against the UAE was set to begin, resulting in a one-hour delay. The PCB made every effort to have Pycroft replaced, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

Pycroft remained the match referee for the contest between Pakistan and the UAE, and just moments before the game commenced, the PCB released a statement indicating that Pycroft had apologized for his conduct.

As the match between the UAE and Pakistan was postponed by one hour, Naqvi engaged in discussions with former PCB leaders Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi about the next steps and whether to proceed with the boycott, which would have ultimately resulted in Pakistan's elimination from the tournament.

Naqvi remarked that the decision to boycott was significant, and the situation was under close observation. He noted that with the backing of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif and other prominent government officials, it was concluded that the team would remain in the tournament and compete against the UAE.

“As you all know, there has been a crisis going on since 14th September. We had objections about the role of the match referee. Just a short while back, the match referee had a conversation with the team coach, captain and manager. He said that this incident (no handshakes) should not have happened. We had also requested the ICC earlier to set up an inquiry into the code violation during the match,” Naqvi told reporters on Wednesday.

“We believe that politics and sports can’t go together. This is sports, and let it remain a sport. Cricket should be separate from all this. I requested Sethi Saab and Rameez Raja Saab. If we had to go for a boycott, which was a very big decision, the prime minister, government officials, and lots of other people were also involved, and we got their full support. We were monitoring the issue,” he added.

During the same press conference, Sethi stated that the PCB has consistently maintained its position of keeping politics separate from sports, and this will remain unchanged. He further asserted that the global community has not reacted positively to the remarks made by India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav.

“PCB’s objective has always been that there should be no politics in sport. I was also a chairman, and that was the objective then; that’s the objective now. They played politics, we didn’t,” said Sethi.

“We demanded an apology, and they have given the apology. Cricket is the winner. The world will support our stand, and you are all seeing the world’s reaction to India’s stand,” he added.

