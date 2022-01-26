PM Narendra Modi sends Republic Day wishes to Jonty Rhodes, Chris Gayle - Check how they replied

India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day today. As a billion people rejoice in the national harmony today, India's prime minister Narendra Modi came up with a personal note as he wished various international sportspersons on behalf of the nation.

Former South African great Jonty Rhodes, who is renowned for his affection towards India, and West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle were on the receiving end of special wishes from PM Narendra Modi himself, on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Jonty Rhodes revealed how PM Modi wished him on behalf of the entire nation, and how Rhodes, who had named his daughter 'India' as a token of affection towards the country, had been acting as an ambassador for the nation.

An excerpt from PM Modi's letter for Jonty Rhodes read, "Over the years, you have developed a profound connection with India and its culture. This special bond was truly reflected when you named your daughter, after this great nation. You are truly a special ambassador of the strong relations between our nations."

Replying to the heartfelt wish from PM Modi, Jonty Rhodes tweeted, "Thank you @narendramodi ji for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people #JaiHind."

Similarly, West Indies great Chris Gayle also received a similar letter from PM Modi, reacting to which, the Universe Boss also thanked India for all the love. Gayle wrote, "I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love."

Both Gayle and Rhodes have been a permanent fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) down the years and are very much adored in India. Also, it was a good gesture from PM Modi to extend his wishes to international players on behalf of the nation.