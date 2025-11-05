PM Narendra Modi felicitates Indian women's cricket team after first-ever World Cup win, pics go viral

PM Narendra Modi met the Indian women’s cricket team after their historic maiden ICC World Cup win. The Prime Minister congratulated the players for their inspiring achievement. See photos of Modi’s meeting with Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and the World Cup-winning squad.

The Indian Women’s Cricket Team, crowned World Cup champions, was honored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, celebrating their remarkable victory. This ceremony recognized the team’s first-ever 50-over World Cup title, achieved by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final held on Sunday.

Upon their arrival in the capital on Tuesday evening, the champion squad was welcomed with great enthusiasm at the Prime Minister’s residence. The team, along with their support staff, including Head Coach Amol Muzumdar, enjoyed personal interactions with PM Modi, who has consistently supported their journey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hosted the champions of the Women’s World Cup at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.



PM congratulated the team for the victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament after a string of three defeats and the trolling they had… pic.twitter.com/5TYxNMEafK — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: World Cup-winning Indian Women's Cricket Team leaves from a hotel in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Team India lifted its maiden ICC Women's World Cup trophy on November 2. pic.twitter.com/EplzZv1T3v — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025

The Prime Minister took the time to congratulate each team member for their resilience and outstanding performance throughout the tournament. Sources indicate that PM Modi highlighted the victory as a pivotal moment that would motivate countless young girls across India to engage in sports.

This felicitation follows PM Modi’s congratulatory post on social media right after the final, where he commended the team’s "spectacular win" and "exceptional teamwork."

The triumph, which saw the team break through years of near misses in ICC events, is celebrated as a landmark achievement for women's cricket in the nation. Key players like all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who played a crucial role in the final with a half-century and four wickets, along with rising star Shafali Verma, were acknowledged for their pivotal contributions.

This meeting stands as the highest official recognition of the team’s success before the players return to their hometowns. Although the BCCI opted against a public victory parade, this close gathering with the nation’s leader solidified the team’s legacy in India’s sporting history. The Women in Blue have not only claimed a trophy; they have heralded a new era for women’s sports.

