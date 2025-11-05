Should India test Hydrogen bomb or wait for Pakistan? Debate begins as Trump triggers nuclear race
PM Narendra Modi felicitates Indian women's cricket team after first-ever World Cup win, pics go viral
Delhi gang inspired by 'Money Heist' steals Rs 150 crore and..., police found Chinese connection; know they did it
Salman Khan refused to work with this actress after on-set fights, reunited with her 3 years later, film became cult classic
BCCI snubs Mohammed Shami for South Africa Tests despite strong Ranji Trophy form: Is India moving on from the veteran pacer?
UP Board Exam Date 2026: UPMSP announces Class 10th, 12th board exam schedule; check details
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 on Nov 6: Tejashwi Yadav, Maithili Thakur and more, key leaders, constituencies to watch out for
Viral video: Virat Kohli's fan calls him 'bewafa' in hilarious reel, Anushka Sharma's reaction is unmissable - Watch
This Prada brooch that looks like safety pin costs Rs 69,000, internet can’t believe it
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: BIG update on Jangpura Namo Bharat Station, final phase of construction...; check details
CRICKET
PM Narendra Modi met the Indian women’s cricket team after their historic maiden ICC World Cup win. The Prime Minister congratulated the players for their inspiring achievement. See photos of Modi’s meeting with Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and the World Cup-winning squad.
The Indian Women’s Cricket Team, crowned World Cup champions, was honored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, celebrating their remarkable victory. This ceremony recognized the team’s first-ever 50-over World Cup title, achieved by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final held on Sunday.
Upon their arrival in the capital on Tuesday evening, the champion squad was welcomed with great enthusiasm at the Prime Minister’s residence. The team, along with their support staff, including Head Coach Amol Muzumdar, enjoyed personal interactions with PM Modi, who has consistently supported their journey.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hosted the champions of the Women’s World Cup at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025
PM congratulated the team for the victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament after a string of three defeats and the trolling they had… pic.twitter.com/5TYxNMEafK
#WATCH | Delhi: World Cup-winning Indian Women's Cricket Team leaves from a hotel in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025
Team India lifted its maiden ICC Women's World Cup trophy on November 2. pic.twitter.com/EplzZv1T3v
The Prime Minister took the time to congratulate each team member for their resilience and outstanding performance throughout the tournament. Sources indicate that PM Modi highlighted the victory as a pivotal moment that would motivate countless young girls across India to engage in sports.
This felicitation follows PM Modi’s congratulatory post on social media right after the final, where he commended the team’s "spectacular win" and "exceptional teamwork."
The triumph, which saw the team break through years of near misses in ICC events, is celebrated as a landmark achievement for women's cricket in the nation. Key players like all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who played a crucial role in the final with a half-century and four wickets, along with rising star Shafali Verma, were acknowledged for their pivotal contributions.
This meeting stands as the highest official recognition of the team’s success before the players return to their hometowns. Although the BCCI opted against a public victory parade, this close gathering with the nation’s leader solidified the team’s legacy in India’s sporting history. The Women in Blue have not only claimed a trophy; they have heralded a new era for women’s sports.
Also read| No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in India A squad for ODIs against South Africa A; Tilak Varma named captain