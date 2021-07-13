Trending#

PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, cricketing fraternity remember 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma

Condolence message poured in on social media from all corners for former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma, who dies of a cardiac arrest.


Yashpal Sharma

Yashpal Sharma, aged 66 died due to cardiac arrest at his residence Tuesday morning | File Photo

Written By

Edited By

Anshul Gupta

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 13, 2021, 05:04 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of the former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma, who passed away Tuesday morning, due to a massive cardiac arrest. Taking to Twitter to pay his tribute, PM Modi wrote, "Shri Yashpal Sharma Ji was a much beloved member of the Indian cricket team, including the legendary 1983 squad. He was an inspiration for teammates, fans as well as budding cricketers. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Yashpal Sharma, who was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team collapsed at his home after returning from his morning walk. The entire cricketing fraternity was in state of shock after the sudden demise of the former cricketer, who represented India in 37 Tests and 42 ODIs.

President Ram Nath Kovind too mourned his death and wrote, "Sad to hear about the demise of cricketer Yashpal Sharma. His remarkable performances during the key matches in 1983 cricket World-Cup played a crucial role in one of India’s greatest triumphs in cricketing history. My deepest condolences to his family, followers & team members."

From his teammates in the World Cup team including current Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, Kris Srikkanth to greats of Indian cricket Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer, Mohammad Azharuddin, Yuvraj Singh and many others paid their respects on Twitter mourning the death of Yashpal Sharma.