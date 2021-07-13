PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, cricketing fraternity remember 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of the former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma, who passed away Tuesday morning, due to a massive cardiac arrest. Taking to Twitter to pay his tribute, PM Modi wrote, "Shri Yashpal Sharma Ji was a much beloved member of the Indian cricket team, including the legendary 1983 squad. He was an inspiration for teammates, fans as well as budding cricketers. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Yashpal Sharma, who was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team collapsed at his home after returning from his morning walk. The entire cricketing fraternity was in state of shock after the sudden demise of the former cricketer, who represented India in 37 Tests and 42 ODIs.

President Ram Nath Kovind too mourned his death and wrote, "Sad to hear about the demise of cricketer Yashpal Sharma. His remarkable performances during the key matches in 1983 cricket World-Cup played a crucial role in one of India’s greatest triumphs in cricketing history. My deepest condolences to his family, followers & team members."

From his teammates in the World Cup team including current Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, Kris Srikkanth to greats of Indian cricket Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer, Mohammad Azharuddin, Yuvraj Singh and many others paid their respects on Twitter mourning the death of Yashpal Sharma.

Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered. My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family. pic.twitter.com/WBQ6ng2x8I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2021

Really saddened and shocked at losing a colleague of World Cup fame so early in life. Condolences to the family and God bless his soul #YashpalSharma pic.twitter.com/jVkHEyRWfP — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 13, 2021

Sad to hear the demise of my former team mate and friend #YashpalSharma! He was one of the main heroes who helped us lifting the 1983 world cup! May his soul rest in peace ! — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) July 13, 2021

Shocked and pained to learn about the sudden demise of Shri Yashpal Sharma. He will always be remembered for his knock of 89 runs against West Indies, which provided impetus to India's world cup journey in 1983 and his overall contribution for #TeamIndia. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 13, 2021

So sorry to hear about #YashpalSharma Paaji 's passing away, one of the heroes of our 1983 WC win. Heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/Toh3wLHNAw — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 13, 2021

Very sad news of the untimely demise of Yashpal Sharma paaji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family and loved ones #YashpalSharma — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 13, 2021

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Yashpal paaji. A wonderful batsman and fielder, he was in the fabled 1983 World Cup team. I was fortunate to play a few ODI’s and many matches for State Bank of India with him. May his soul find eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/cjGjsqrFg1 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) July 13, 2021

Really heartbreaking to know that Yashpal paaji is no more. May God give his loved ones strength to cope with this loss. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends pic.twitter.com/tDZwzwSilu — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 13, 2021

Shocked to hear of the passing of #YashpalSharma ji. An Indian cricket hero and a part of the legendary 1983 World Cup winning squad. My condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/Ry7z9miPsB — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 13, 2021

These couple of years have been very taxing for everyone. Today was no different, saddened by the passing away of #YashpalSharma sir. My deepest condolences to the family and friends. #OmShanti — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 13, 2021