Rajasthan Royals (RR) star batter and 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Patna Airport. Several pictures of their meeting were shared by PM Modi on his X (previously called Twitter) handle, wherein he wrote, ''At Patna airport, met the young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. His cricketing skills are being admired all over the nation! My best wishes to him for his future endeavours.''

At Patna airport, met the young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. His cricketing skills are being admired all over the nation! My best wishes to him for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/pvUrbzdyU6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi - Rise to Stardom

Suryavanshi, who played for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, has been one of the breakthrough stars of the tournament. In just seven matches, the teenager accumulated 252 runs, but it was his explosive century against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur that truly sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.

Batting with a maturity well beyond his years, Suryavanshi hammered 101 off just 38 deliveries, becoming the youngest-ever centurion in men's T20 cricket. His hundred, which came off just 35 balls, now stands as the second-fastest century in IPL history, a staggering feat for a player just 14 years old.

The biggest night of Suryavanshi's career so far witnessed him break several other records. This is also the seventh-fastest century in T20 cricket, with the fastest one belonging to Sahil Chauhan of Estonia against Cyprus in 2024, coming in just 27 balls.

Suryavanshi also reached his fifty in just 17 balls, the fifth-fastest in league history, making him the youngest ever to score an IPL fifty. Suryavanshi also took just three innings to reach his maiden IPL ton, outdoing Punjab Kings (PBKS) batters Priyansh Arya and Paul Valthaty, who took four innings, as per Wisden.com. The meeting with the Prime Minister adds another memorable chapter to Suryavanshi's meteoric rise in Indian cricket.

(With ANI inputs)