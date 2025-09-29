Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PM Modi congratulates Team India on winning Asia Cup 2025 title: 'Operation Sindoor on...'

He congratulated the players, who scored a thrilling final-over victory over old rivals Pakistan. India won the Asia Cup 2025 final with five wickets remaining in a close clash on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 01:40 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to Operation Sindoor as he congratulated Team India on winning a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title. He congratulated the players, who scored a thrilling final-over victory over old rivals Pakistan. India won the Asia Cup 2025 final with five wickets remaining in a close clash on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. With this, India concluded a memorable campaign, having won all its matches in the short-format tournament.

    What did PM Modi say on India's win?

    In a late-night post on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote: "Operation Sindoor on the games field. The outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers." His comment was a reference to India's military operation in May this year as part of which the army hit terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes had triggered a dayslong conflict between the neighbouring countries.

    How did India-Pak Asia Cup final pan out?

    Indian batter Tilak Varma guided the Men in Blue to a stunning victory over Pakistan in Dubai. India bowled out Pakistan for a modest 146 and chased down the target with two balls and five wickets in hand. Varma smashed an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls while Shivam Dube chipped in a quick 33 from 22 balls during a much-needed partnership as India had a slow start. India ended the day with their second T20I Asia Cup title and ninth overall, including the ODI editions.

     

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
