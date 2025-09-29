PM Modi congratulates Team India on winning Asia Cup 2025 title: 'Operation Sindoor on...'

He congratulated the players, who scored a thrilling final-over victory over old rivals Pakistan. India won the Asia Cup 2025 final with five wickets remaining in a close clash on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to Operation Sindoor as he congratulated Team India on winning a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title. He congratulated the players, who scored a thrilling final-over victory over old rivals Pakistan. India won the Asia Cup 2025 final with five wickets remaining in a close clash on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. With this, India concluded a memorable campaign, having won all its matches in the short-format tournament.

What did PM Modi say on India's win?

In a late-night post on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote: "Operation Sindoor on the games field. The outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers." His comment was a reference to India's military operation in May this year as part of which the army hit terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes had triggered a dayslong conflict between the neighbouring countries.

How did India-Pak Asia Cup final pan out?

Indian batter Tilak Varma guided the Men in Blue to a stunning victory over Pakistan in Dubai. India bowled out Pakistan for a modest 146 and chased down the target with two balls and five wickets in hand. Varma smashed an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls while Shivam Dube chipped in a quick 33 from 22 balls during a much-needed partnership as India had a slow start. India ended the day with their second T20I Asia Cup title and ninth overall, including the ODI editions.