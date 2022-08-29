Search icon
PM Modi congratulates Team India for putting up amazing performance against Pakistan in Asia cup

India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the group match of the Asia cup which was played yesterday in Dubai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 06:34 AM IST

PM Modi praises Team India

 As the nation rejoiced in India's victory against neighboring challengers Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Men in Blue for registering a 5-wicket win in their opening match at the T20 Asia Cup on Sunday.

READ: IND vs PAK: Sanjay Manjrekar asks Ravindra Jadeja 'you're okay to talk to me?' Watch his reply

M Modi lauded the Indian side for displaying superb skill and grit"TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today's AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory," tweeted PM Modi. 

The match seemed lagging in the beginning with KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma making an early exit however the spines straightened with Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya taking India towards victory inch by inch. The crucial partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya helped India defeat arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling clash by five wickets in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Jadeja smashed 35 while Pandya hammered 33* in 17 balls. For Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz bagged three and Naseem Shah scalped two wickets.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and union home minister Amit Shahalso tweeted about India's victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup. 

"What a thriller of a match! Well played, #TeamIndia The beauty of sports is how it inspires and unites the country - with a feeling of great joy & pride," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

 

."What a superb start by Team India at the #AsiaCup2022. This was such a nail-biting match. Congratulations to the entire team for this amazing victory. Keep it up!" Amit Shah tweeted.

Brief score: Pakistan 147 (Mohammad Rizwan 43, Iftikhar Ahmed 28; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-26) vs India 148/5 (Ravindra Jadeja 35, Hardik Pandya 33*; Mohammad Nawaz 3-33). 

