'Please take this as...': Mohammad Kaif hits back after Jasprit Bumrah mocks his 'injury' remark

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif provided a calm and composed reply in response to Jasprit Bumrah's public critique of his earlier remarks. The situation began when Kaif pointed out that the star Indian fast bowler has been bowling three overs at the start during the powerplay, which raises concerns about the death bowling as they approach the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. Kaif mentioned that Bumrah typically bowled in one-over spells when Rohit Sharma was captain; however, this has changed in the current eight-team tournament under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy.

In response, Bumrah did not remain silent and took to social media, stating that Kaif's assessment is quite “inaccurate.”

Bumrah's reaction quickly gained traction on social media, eliciting numerous responses. In light of this, Kaif shared his perspective on the situation, clarifying that he merely made a “cricketing observation” and that there is nothing beyond what is apparent.

He also attempted to mitigate the situation by referring to Bumrah as the “biggest match-winner for India.” “Please take this as a cricketing observation from a well-wisher and an admirer. You are India cricket's biggest match-winner, and I know what it takes to give it all when on the field wearing India colours,” Kaif wrote on X.

Please take this as a cricketing observation from a well-wisher and an admirer. You are Indian cricket's biggest match-winner and I know what it takes to give it all when on field wearing India colours. https://t.co/FqJh7NgRb9 September 26, 2025

On Thursday, Kaif made a noteworthy observation, stating that with Bumrah bowling three overs during the powerplay to prevent injury, this might result in India facing difficulties in the death overs.

“Bumrah under Rohit would generally bowl overs 1, 13, 17, 19. Under Surya, in the Asia Cup, he bowled a three-over spell at the start. To avoid injury, Bumrah these days prefers to bowl while his body is warmed up. 1 over of Bumrah in the remaining 14 overs is a huge relief for batters, against stronger teams at the World Cup, this could hurt India,” Kaif wrote.

In response, Bumrah provided a four-word comment, stating, “Inaccurate before, inaccurate again (thumbs up emoji).”

So far, Bumrah has participated in four matches in the current Asia Cup, claiming five wickets. The fast bowler was recently included in India's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies.

Earlier this year, Bumrah experienced a back spasm during the final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which caused him to miss the Champions Trophy. As a precaution, Bumrah subsequently played only three Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England.

