'Please listen now': Ex-Pakistan captain wants Babar Azam to skip domestic cricket, seek specialist coaching abroad

Yousuf believes Babar needs focused, specialised coaching to rediscover his best form, rather than relying solely on domestic cricket to prepare for international assignments.

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf has advised Babar Azam to take a break from first-class cricket and concentrate on fixing his technical issues with the help of specialized coaching. Yousuf is concerned that Babar's ongoing difficulties in domestic cricket might further undermine his confidence and impact his career.

In a social media post, Yousuf highlighted his worries about Babar's persistent challenges in domestic cricket, suggesting that the former captain should refine his technique before making a return to competitive play.

"I don't think BabarAzam should be playing first class cricket until he fixes his technical issues through specialized coaching. Struggling in domestic cricket could further harm his confidence and career. Send him to an academy in England or Australia. He is still Pakistan's top player, and with the right guidance and a little effort, he can return to his best. I said this four years ago, and nobody listened. Please listen now," Yousuf wrote.

I don't think #BabarAzam should be playing first class cricket until he fixes his technical issues through specialized coaching. Struggling in domestic cricket could further harm his confidence and career. Send him to an academy in #England or #Australia. He is still Pakistan's top player, and with the right guidance and a little effort, he can return to his best. I said this four years ago, and nobody listened. Please listen now — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) November 1, 2026

Yousuf, a seasoned player familiar with the rigors of international cricket and the intricacies of batting, is regarded as one of Pakistan's greatest batsmen. He played 90 Tests, 288 ODIs, and three T20Is, amassing 7,530, 9,720, and 50 runs respectively.

Additionally, the former captain has experience as a batting coach for the PCB, where he worked with Babar Azam during his tenure as captain of Pakistan.

Babar has been under significant scrutiny regarding his performances in recent years, especially in Test matches. His last Test century was against New Zealand in December 2022, where he scored 161 in Karachi, leaving him without a three-figure score in the format as of November 1, 2026.

Despite Babar's continued participation in various formats, his struggle to consistently turn starts into substantial scores has drawn criticism. Yousuf's recent remarks have once again highlighted the need for technical improvements and coaching assistance that could enable the batter to regain his consistency.

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis recently shared on a podcast that Babar has been unfortunate to be the standout batter in the team, lacking the necessary support from his teammates.

Retired all-rounder Imad Wasim has also come to Babar's defense, stating that he has never witnessed a Pakistan player endure as much criticism and negativity from the media, critics, and social media users.

With Pakistan's upcoming T20I series and the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, Babar is under increasing pressure to regain his form.