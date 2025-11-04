'Please help me': Suryakumar Yadav seeks AB de Villiers' advice to balance T20I and ODI career

In a recent interview for a YouTube channel, Suryakumar Yadav expressed his desire to know the art of balancing the T20I and ODI career simultaneously from former South African cricketer AB de Villiers.

Suryakumar Yadav, Team India's skipper in T20I format, has recently expressed his desire to take advise from former South African cricketer AB de Villiers over balancing his T20I and ODIs career smoothly. Since many Indian players are aiming to play the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, SKY is also looking to bring flair in the 50-over format, who he hasn't played since 2023. While chatting with Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, SKY said, ''If I meet him soon, then I would like to ask him how he managed to balance his T20I and ODI games. I haven't been able to do so. I thought ODIs should be played like T20Is. I want to ask him what he did to be successful in both formats.''

''AB, if you are listening to this, please get in touch with me quickly because there are important three-four years lying ahead for me. I’m very keen on playing ODI cricket also. Please help me! I couldn’t balance T20Is and ODIs", SKY added.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar is not only struggling in the 50-over format but also in the shortest format. In the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, he scored just 72 runs in six innings. In the ongoing 5-match T20I series, Suryakumar has scored just 64 runs in three matches against Australia.

The remaining two games in the series will be played in Gold Coast and Brisbane on November 6 and November 8.