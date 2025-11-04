'Please help me': Suryakumar Yadav seeks AB de Villiers' advice to balance T20I and ODI career

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?

Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case; Interpol issues Red Notice

World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by 2100, researchers warn of economic challenges

America's Nuclear Testing Drama: What Trump Really Meant and Why It Matters

Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday: Is stock market open or closed on November 5? Know here

This actress's brother served in Indian Army, is detained in UAE since an year, Delhi HC has now issued notice to Centre for...

Bihar Election 2025: Campaign ends for phase 1 covering 121 constituencies, all eyes are set on THESE seats

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt tells Shehbaz Badesha to seek support from sister Shehnaaz Gill's fans, says 'Jaa apni behen ke...'

Reddit down! Massive outage over app login, website; company issues statement

Who was Dick Cheney? 'Most powerful' former vice president who served George W Bush, chief architect of Iraq War; Know how he influenced US political history

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case; Interpol issues Red Notice

Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case

World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by 2100, researchers warn of economic challenges

World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by

America's Nuclear Testing Drama: What Trump Really Meant and Why It Matters

America's Nuclear Testing Drama: What Trump Really Meant and Why It Matters

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Please help me': Suryakumar Yadav seeks AB de Villiers' advice to balance T20I and ODI career

In a recent interview for a YouTube channel, Suryakumar Yadav expressed his desire to know the art of balancing the T20I and ODI career simultaneously from former South African cricketer AB de Villiers.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 07:09 PM IST

'Please help me': Suryakumar Yadav seeks AB de Villiers' advice to balance T20I and ODI career
Suryakumar Yadav is the skipper of Team India in the T20I format
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Suryakumar Yadav, Team India's skipper in T20I format, has recently expressed his desire to take advise from former South African cricketer AB de Villiers over balancing his T20I and ODIs career smoothly. Since many Indian players are aiming to play the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, SKY is also looking to bring flair in the 50-over format, who he hasn't played since 2023. While chatting with Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, SKY said, ''If I meet him soon, then I would like to ask him how he managed to balance his T20I and ODI games. I haven't been able to do so. I thought ODIs should be played like T20Is. I want to ask him what he did to be successful in both formats.''

''AB, if you are listening to this, please get in touch with me quickly because there are important three-four years lying ahead for me. I’m very keen on playing ODI cricket also. Please help me! I couldn’t balance T20Is and ODIs", SKY added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vimal Kumar (@vimalwa)

Meanwhile, Suryakumar is not only struggling in the 50-over format but also in the shortest format. In the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, he scored just 72 runs in six innings. In the ongoing 5-match T20I series, Suryakumar has scored just 64 runs in three matches against Australia.

The remaining two games in the series will be played in Gold Coast and Brisbane on November 6 and November 8.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?
Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?
Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case; Interpol issues Red Notice
Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case
World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by 2100, researchers warn of economic challenges
World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by
America's Nuclear Testing Drama: What Trump Really Meant and Why It Matters
America's Nuclear Testing Drama: What Trump Really Meant and Why It Matters
Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday: Is stock market open or closed on November 5? Know here
Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday: Is stock market open or closed on November 5?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE