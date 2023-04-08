‘Please continue to be captain of CSK’, Pilot’s appeal to MS Dhoni goes viral, watch video

Source: Twitter

MS Dhoni’s return to cricket after a year has brought joy to many fans around the world. His appearance as CSK captain in the ongoing IPL was long awaited as the star cricketer retired from International cricket back in 2020, therefore IPL is the only competitive format where fans can see him play. But rumours have it, that IPL 2023 will be the last season for the 41 year old. Although in the previous interviews his ex-teammates have told that Dhoni can still play for Chennai Super Kings for another 2-3 seasons of IPL and after seeing his cameos in the last two matches fans believe the same. Dhoni stayed in the crease for an extremely short time but with a tremendously high strike rate of 200 and 400 in the first two matches against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) respectively.

Meanwhile, Dhoni and Co were traveling to Mumbai for the El-Classico clash of the IPL. During the flight the pilot made an announcement which turned many heads as he turned out to be MS Dhoni’s fan. While announcing before take off he said, “I am a huge fan sir, Please continue to captain CSK”. The video was posted by a Dhoni’s fan page ‘DHONI Era’ and as the video surfaced on Twitter it went viral in no time. Many like this pilot want to see their ‘Thala’ in yellow jersey for years to come and if Dhoni continues to finish the game like he does then there is no stopping him in leading the yellow army.

CSK will be playing their third match of the season and first against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday in the Wankhede Stadium at 7:30 pm IST. After losing to GT, the four time champion made a remarkable comeback and defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs in the high scoring match. MI on the other hand, have lost the only game they played so far with RCB by 8 wickets. It is going to be one of the most exciting clashes of the IPL when the two most successful teams will encounter each other.

CSK’s top and middle order can give tough times to the 5 times Champion, however, with bowling being their weakest part Rohit Sharma's MI will try to score big in their home game tonight.