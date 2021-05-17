'Please be scared, be very scared': R Ashwin's appeal amidst COVID-19 second wave

India has been experiencing a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 and the number of cases and deaths are not seem to be going down. As the number of cases started declining in Delhi, it has certainly taken an upsurge in Tamil Nadu, with more than 33,000 cases recorded in the last two days each.

Due to this, the rise in the lack of availability of beds, oxygen and other such medication is slowly running out in the state and highlighting it and informing everyone of the danger in the state, Team India and Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has urged and warned everyone at the same time.

Ashwin shared a thread that gave the information about the increasing call for ICU beds and the lack of availability of the same, private hospitals running out of oxygen, increasing number of ambulances outside hospitals and also warned the people.

He wrote, "And for all those saying, it’s scary and don’t spread scary stuff. PLEASE BE SCARED, VERY SCARED and that’s the only way we can fight this. We need to be on war footing defence against this virus."

And for all those saying, it's scary and don't spread scary stuff. PLEASE BE SCARED, VERY SCARED and that's the only way we can fight this. We need to be on war footing defence against this virus. May 16, 2021

Every day is crucial now, let’s get it done the moment we have an opportunity to do so https://t.co/tYtimEYiHj — Mask up and take your vaccine (@ashwinravi99) May 16, 2021

Ashwin was one of the many but the only Indian player, who pulled out o the IPL midway as his family and extended family was fighting the battles against the COVID-19.

It is what it is. Why try and create a false sense of security around ourselves. Correct me if I am wrong — Mask up and take your vaccine(@ashwinravi99) May 16, 2021

Tamil Nadu recorded 33,181 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, May 16, bringing the state tally to 15,98,216 cases. Chennai reported the most number of cases, 6247 bringing the city's total to 4,38,391.

The state recorded 311 deaths, taking the total to 17,670, out of which 227 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 2,19,342.