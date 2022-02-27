Search icon
'Playing with emotions': Netizens criticize decision to not allow spectators in Virat Kohli's 100th Test match

Netizens were clearly not happy with the news that no spectators will be allowed into the stadium for Virat Kohli's 100th Test match in Mohali.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 27, 2022, 05:57 PM IST

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is on the verge of writing his name in the history books yet again. In his illustrious career so far, the 33-year-old has broken and surpassed many records, and now he is on the cusp of achieving yet another milestone. 

Team India's 1st Test match of series against Sri Lanka in Mohali will be Virat Kohli's 100th Test match of his career. However, on Saturday, officials from Punjab Cricket Association confirmed that no fans will be allowed into the stadium for Kohli's big occasion. 

"First test between India and Sri Lanka will be played behind closed door with no spectator allowed," said Punjab Cricket Association CEO Deepak Sharma to ANI. 

Fans on Twitter meanwhile were not happy with the call. Hailing from Punjabi roots, Virat has a huge fan following in Mohali. That's without considering the fact that he's served India for so long and has achieved it all playing in the famous blue shirt. 

Notably, fans pointed out how fans were allowed into the stadiums in Lucknow and later in Dharamshala for India's T20I series against Sri Lanka. 

Moreover, the second Test match, that will be played at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore will also see 50% attendance. 

Here is how Netizens reacted to Virat Kohli's 100th Test match being played behind closed doors:

