'Playing with emotions': Netizens criticize decision to not allow spectators in Virat Kohli's 100th Test match

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is on the verge of writing his name in the history books yet again. In his illustrious career so far, the 33-year-old has broken and surpassed many records, and now he is on the cusp of achieving yet another milestone.

Team India's 1st Test match of series against Sri Lanka in Mohali will be Virat Kohli's 100th Test match of his career. However, on Saturday, officials from Punjab Cricket Association confirmed that no fans will be allowed into the stadium for Kohli's big occasion.

"First test between India and Sri Lanka will be played behind closed door with no spectator allowed," said Punjab Cricket Association CEO Deepak Sharma to ANI.

Fans on Twitter meanwhile were not happy with the call. Hailing from Punjabi roots, Virat has a huge fan following in Mohali. That's without considering the fact that he's served India for so long and has achieved it all playing in the famous blue shirt.

Notably, fans pointed out how fans were allowed into the stadiums in Lucknow and later in Dharamshala for India's T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Moreover, the second Test match, that will be played at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore will also see 50% attendance.

Here is how Netizens reacted to Virat Kohli's 100th Test match being played behind closed doors:

BCCI is changing rules for virat kohli's 100 test match

Lucknow crowd allowed

Dharamshala crowd allowed

Bengaluru crowd allowed

Mohali not allowed, why?? playing with fans emotion@BCCI @SGanguly99

Please tag eveyone and ask this question #bcciPolitics https://t.co/AVJbJ9XpW3 — Sumanta Mandal (@Sumanta94348693) February 26, 2022

"Crowd allowed in Kolkata, Dharamshala and Bengaluru but not in Mohali".

.

.

Virat Kohli's 100 test will be played behind closed doors.

.

.

BCCI allowed crowd in Bengaluru which is just next after 100 test of Virat Kohli in Mohali. #BCCIPolitics pic.twitter.com/5SMcNWznCi — Hussain Tinwala (@_hussain_16_) February 27, 2022

Bcci being stubborn & not allowing crowds in Virat's 100 test match. So why not @imVkohli also behave the same & don't play the Mohali test. And eventually play the Bengaluru test(100test) What say? @vikrantgupta73 @rawatrahul9 — Jitin Joy (@Jitinjoy) February 27, 2022

Virat kohli's 100 test match crowd not allow and other matches crowd allowed #ShameOnBCCI pic.twitter.com/tWsj8OKI8t — Arman Shamdar (@ShamdarArman) February 27, 2022

Sad but true no crowd on King's 100 test match

But ok from home we gonna cheer and virat virat virat

It will be very very special day for you as well as for us

ALL THE BEST @imVkohli

Go well!

Do well! pic.twitter.com/ckF1Guwi3n — Rasika Kurmi (@rasika_kurmi) February 27, 2022

@realcricketpb @BCCI It’s a shame that you’re hosting match after 3 years in Mohali & not allowing crowd. Match before & match after r both happening with crowd, so what’s the logic in this going behind closed doors? Wanted to witness @imVkohli playing his 100 test. Inexplicable. February 27, 2022