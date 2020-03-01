Playing like a tail-ender and not top-order batsman: Harbhajan Singh unhappy with Ajinkya Rahane's performance

Day 2 of the second Test match between India and New Zealand saw a total of 16 wickets fall by the end of the clash.

When India came to bat again, the batting line-up was rattled by New Zealand’s fast bowlers namely Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, and Neil Wagner.

While India's performance has been questionable, some batsmen have come under the radar.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh questioned Ajinkya Rahane’s technique against short-pitched deliveries. Jamieson and Wagner kept hammering the ball in short. He was hit on his gloves, his body and even got a few blows on his helmet.

Rahane then resorted to shuffling across the stumps and taking the ball, but could not deliver much. Eventually, Wagner claimed his wicket and Rahane was off for nine off 43 balls.

Harbhajan Singh, who was on commentary, lashed out at the right-hander for not being able to cope with the short ball.

He said, Rahane was playing more like a tail-ender and not like a top-order batsman.

The 39-year-old even said that it was Rahane’s worst innings.

As for the clash, India ended the day on 90 for the fall of six wickets and lead New Zealand by 97 runs.

India would hope to stretch their lead to around 200 and put New Zealand under pressure when they come out to chase the target down.