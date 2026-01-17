'Playing for your country...': Mohammed Siraj breaks silence on missing out on T20 World Cup squad

Mohammed Siraj has finally broken his silence on missing out on the T20 World Cup squad, following Shubman Gill’s earlier reaction. The India pacer opened up about his mindset, disappointment, and motivation.

Following Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj has finally addressed his absence from India's T20 World Cup squad and extended his best wishes to the Men in Blue. Siraj, who was part of the victorious 2024 T20 World Cup team, was not even considered for the upcoming ICC event. He hasn't participated in a T20I match since July 2024. While speaking to the media ahead of the 3rd ODI against New Zealand, Siraj expressed that playing in the World Cup is a "different dream." The right-arm pacer took part in three matches during the 2024 T20 WC, where he claimed one wicket.

"I played the last T20 World Cup and not this time. For a player, playing in a World Cup is a different dream – playing for your country. The team is quite good on paper and in form. My best wishes to them. Keep the trophy here," Siraj said.

Additionally, Siraj mentioned that he was rested for the ODI series against South Africa and has not been frequently included in the ODI squad.

"I was rested from the last ODI series against South Africa because I had bowled 40 overs in the second Test. I haven’t been in and out. I played in Australia (ODI series) then was rested (against South Africa). For a fast bowler, adequate rest is very important. Been playing Test matches consistently and you end up working out a lot. You need to refuel to maintain the rhythm and focus," he added.

With 14 wickets in 16 T20Is, Siraj has also played 49 ODIs and 45 Tests since making his India debut in 2017. He has achieved 139 wickets in Tests and 75 in ODIs.

Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead India's pace attack in the 2026 T20 WC, supported by Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. Pandya regularly bowls in T20Is, while Dube is also capable of taking important wickets.

India will kick off their campaign against the USA on February 7 in Mumbai. Their second match will be against Namibia on February 12. On February 15, India will face their arch-rivals Pakistan in Sri Lanka. The defending champions will conclude the league stage with a match against the Netherlands on February 18.

