'Playing cricket without crowd would look odd': Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq on having T20 World Cup behind closed doors

Though the coronavirus has got everything to a halt, chances of sports being played behind closed doors in the future are high.

Seeing the possibility of cricket matches in empty stadiums, Pakistan's opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq on Wednesday said that if the upcoming T20 World Cup happens behind closed doors, the tournament would end up losing its charm.

"Playing cricket without crowds would look odd. If T20 World Cup takes place, then I think it should take place in front of crowds. I think if it happens behind closed doors, then it would lose its charm but the final decision lies with the ICC. Maybe the World Cup is postponed. The safety of players and crowd needs to be looked at as well," Imam-ul-Haq told reporters in a video conference.

The Men's T20 World Cup is slated to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15. However, due to the COVID-19 crisis, the fate of the tournament is not yet known. Australia, have put in a six-month travel ban.

As for International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive Manu Sawhney, he said that the elite body will consult the Australian government regarding the Men's T20 World Cup 2020.

"In relation to ICC events, including the ICC Men`s T20 World Cup, we will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government. We will utilise all of the data and information available to us to ensure we can take responsible decisions around all competitions at an appropriate time that are in the best interests of our sport," Sawhney said in a statement.

The governing body of cricket is hosting a Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) meeting on April 23, which will give fans an idea about the tournament.