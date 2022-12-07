Search icon
'Player wohi jo pressure me perform kare': Fans hail Shreyas Iyer after his fifty in must-win tie for India

Team India were in deep trouble after losing both openers early, but Shreyas Iyer came to the rescue and was hailed by fans on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

'Player wohi jo pressure me perform kare': Fans hail Shreyas Iyer after his fifty in must-win tie for India
Shreyas Iyer hailed by fans for his fifty in pressure situation against Bangladesh

Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday became India's highest run-scorer in ODI cricket for India in the year 2022 as he notched a fifty in a must-win fixture for the Men in Blue against Bangladesh in the second ODI. Having lost the first match of the series, India needed to win the second tie to stay alive in the series. 

They even reduced Bangladesh to 69/6 but Mehidy Hasan and Mahmadullah came to their rescue and the home side reached a fight-worthy total of 271 runs. In reply, India lost both openers Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan early, since Rohit Sharma was injured earlier in the match, he didn't come out to play. 

Iyer came out to bat after Virat was dismissed after scoring just five runs, and since then, despite seeing others perish around him, the Mumbai-born batsman stayed calm and notched his fifty in 69 balls in a pressure situation. 

Fans meanwhile in awe of Iyer's counterattacking knock in adverse conditions, and hailed Iyer for his contribution. 

Check how fans reacted to Iyer's fifty:

More to follow.. 

