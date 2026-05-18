'Play tonight or I'll come to Chennai': Harbhajan Singh's playful message to MS Dhoni ahead of SRH clash

Ahead of the crucial league stage fixture with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Harbhajan Singh made a playful appeal to MS Dhoni, urging the CSK star to feature in the team's final home game.

The crucial league stage game between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad has been in the headlines over MS Dhoni's participation in the match and around his retirement. This match is the st league match at the iconic Chepauk in the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Since chatter has been mostly around Dhoni, whether he would play in the match or not, his former teammate Harbhajan Singh sent a playful message to him.

During JioHotstar's show titled Champions Wali Commentary, Bhajji appealed to Dhoni to play in what will be the final IPL match of the season at the Chepauk. ''He had said that he would like to play his last match in Chennai. And now the time has come. This is the last match in Chennai. We may see Thala (Dhoni) playing. And if he doesn't play, it means he will come again next year. Then he will say that next year you will see me playing my last match. You never know with him,'' Harbhajan said.

Why Dhoni not played a single game in IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni has not featured in a single game in IPL 2026 so far due to a combination of injuries. Firstly, he sustained a calf strain ahead of the commencement of the season. Later, Dhoni suffered a thumb injury ahead of a clash with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), keeping him out of action so far.

In his absence, CSK's latest member, Sanju Samson, has taken over the duties of a wicketkeeper batter, and so far has not disappointed the team and its fans.

CSK in Points Table

As per the latest Points Table, CSK are currently in the 5th spot with 12 points in 12 matches. With just two matches remaining in the league stage, both games are must-win for the Yellow Army in order to stay alive in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the first team of IPL 2026 to qualify for the Payoffs after they defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala.