'Play tennis, not Test cricket': Sunil Gavaskar lambasts ICC concussion rule, calls for major overhaul

The rule, introduced by the ICC in 2019 to enhance player safety, allows a team to replace a player who has suffered a concussion with a "like-for-like" player, subject to the match referee's approval.

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) concussion substitute rule has been harshly criticised by Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, who has controversially suggested that players who cannot withstand short-pitched bowling should "play golf, not Test cricket." The argument over substitutions in Test cricket has been rekindled by the former captain's harsh remarks, especially in light of Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's recent injury.

Speaking during a broadcast of the ongoing Test series between India and England, Gavaskar argued that the concussion substitute rule effectively rewards a batsman's technical deficiency. "I've always felt that you are giving a like-for-like substitute for incompetence," Gavaskar stated. "If you are not good enough to play short-pitched bowling, don't play Test cricket; go and play tennis or golf. You are giving a substitute for somebody who gets hit because he can't handle it."

The rule, introduced by the ICC in 2019 to enhance player safety, allows a team to replace a player who has suffered a concussion with a "like-for-like" player, subject to the match referee's approval.

The Pant Injury: A Catalyst for Debate

Gavaskar's comments were made in the context of Rishabh Pant suffering a fractured toe after being hit by a ball while batting. Despite the clear and significant injury, under current regulations, India is not permitted to field a full substitute who can bat and keep wickets in his place. This, Gavaskar argues, is a greater disadvantage to a team than a player being ruled out for a concussion.

"Here, it is a clear injury. There has to be a substitute," Gavaskar asserted, contrasting Pant's situation with the provisions for concussion. He has called for the formation of an independent committee, including medical experts, to make decisions on allowing substitutes for serious physical injuries.

This is not the first time Gavaskar has criticized the application of the concussion rule, having previously questioned a "like-for-like" replacement in a T20 match earlier in the year, labeling the rule as "one of the worst in the game."

Also read| 'He might retire, his body has totally given up': Mohammad Kaif's bombshell prediction on Jasprit Bumrah's Test future