'Play only if...': Sourav Ganguly’s BIG statement fuels Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ODI retirement speculation

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has shared his thoughts on the involvement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the ODI World Cup 2027, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. The ex-BCCI president emphasized that both Rohit and Virat should remain in the ODI format as long as they continue to showcase remarkable performances.

Rohit and Virat concluded their T20 International careers following India's triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup. They also recently retired from Test cricket prior to India's five-match series against England. The experienced batting pair last participated in an international match during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand.

There are speculations that the forthcoming ODI series in Australia could mark the end of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's careers. Sourav Ganguly mentioned that he was unaware of any such intentions and refrained from making any comments.

Nevertheless, Ganguly remarked that ongoing selection should hinge on performance, highlighting that both players possess outstanding records in limited-overs cricket. He stated that they should continue to play as long as they maintain their high level of performance.

“I’m not aware of this, can’t comment on this," Sourav Ganguly remarked when asked about the speculation.

“It’s difficult to say. Whoever does well will play. If they do well, they should continue. Kohli’s one-day record is phenomenal, even Rohit Sharma’s. Both of them are phenomenal in white-ball cricket," he added.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be tasked with the challenge of sustaining their fitness and performance. India is set to compete in their next ODI series against Australia, which is scheduled to commence on October 19, with matches taking place in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney.

Additionally, they will engage in another three-match ODI home series against South Africa in December.

This forthcoming white-ball tour in Australia holds particular significance as it signifies India’s return to 50-over cricket following an extended hiatus. This series will also mark the beginning of their preparations for the 2027 World Cup.

The 2025 Vijay Hazare Trophy is slated to occur during the December-January timeframe. This event will overlap with India’s home season, which includes ODIs against South Africa, New Zealand, and Afghanistan.

