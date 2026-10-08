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'Play more cricket': 1983 World Cup legend Kapil Dev hands stern advice to Hardik Pandya amid prolonged absence

1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has offered Hardik Pandya some advice amid the all-rounder’s prolonged absence from competitive cricket. Kapil believes Pandya needs to play more cricket to regain rhythm, fitness and confidence before making his return to the field.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 08, 2026, 06:37 PM IST

'Play more cricket': 1983 World Cup legend Kapil Dev hands stern advice to Hardik Pandya amid prolonged absence
Kapil Dev reacts to Hardik Pandya’s extended India absence. (AI-generated image)
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India's inaugural Cricket World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev offered guidance to Hardik Pandya as the versatile all-rounder works toward complete fitness recovery following multiple injuries. Pandya has remained sidelined from India's squad due to ongoing injury complications.

Pandya's last appearance for India came in this year's T20 World Cup final, after which he led the Mumbai Indians during IPL 2026. Following the league, successive injuries have benched him. His absence was notably felt in India's T20I squad for the upcoming New Zealand tour in late October.

In an interview with the Times of India (TOI), Kapil emphasized that Pandya should engage in regular cricket to help his body readjust to the sport's demands. "Play more cricket," Kapil advised, according to the publication.

"You play more, your body gets tuned to that. But if you play less and suddenly you play more, chances of injury increase. If your muscles are fine, your injuries are less," he added.

Pandya sidelined from AUS A series due to shin injury

Pandya was set to make his competitive comeback against Australia A, contingent on clearing fitness assessments. However, the 32-year-old sustained a shin injury that prevented his participation, prolonging his absence from the field.

India grappling with widespread injuries throughout 2026

India's men's cricket team has battled persistent injuries affecting crucial players during critical moments this year. Harshit Rana, originally selected for India's T20 World Cup squad, was forced to withdraw due to a knee injury and subsequently missed the IPL. Washington Sundar sustained a hamstring injury during England's ODI series.

Jasprit Bumrah sat out the Test series against Sri Lanka following a knee injury. Varun Chakaravarthy experienced two separate injuries that caused him to miss T20I matches and the entire Asian Games tournament. Recently, Prasidh Krishna was ruled out by a left hamstring injury.

While injuries have significantly impacted Indian cricket this year, the demanding schedule of matches cannot be overlooked. With an ICC tournament occurring annually, players must invest considerable effort in playing more bilateral and multilateral matches to adequately prepare for these major events.

While speaking on whether the increasing number of matches is contributing to the growing list of injuries, Kapil said, “In 365 days, if you can play 250 days, you’re in the game,” he said to the Times of India.

Also read| PM Narendra Modi to meet Asian Games 2026 medallists on October 15; India won 85 medals in Aichi-Nagoya

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Crude oil crosses $105: Why does India face triple shock of inflation, rupee fall and slower growth?
Oil crosses $105, rupee nears 97: Is India heading for fresh economic shock?
Nana Patekar dies at 75: Veteran star's LAST text message dropped major hint of his weak health, he admitted feeling unwell, doctor narrates his final hours
Nana Patekar dies at 75: Veteran star's LAST text message dropped major hint
Shah Rukh Khan fondly remembers first encounter with Nana Patekar, shares black-and-white photo
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'Play more cricket': 1983 World Cup legend Kapil Dev hands stern advice to Hardik Pandya amid prolonged absence
'Play more cricket': Kapil Dev hands stern advice to Hardik Pandya amid absence
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