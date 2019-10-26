'Play hard on field but be up for a laugh off it': Kohli shares heartwarming throwback post with De Villiers and Morgan

Headlines

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

'Aap se zyada balls khel gaya': Ishan Kishan trolls Ajinkya Rahane, compares him with West Indies No.11 - Watch

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Thyroid: 10 remedies for Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism

Food items Hrithik Roshan eats for a muscular body

10 superfoods that help fight diarrhea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

Wrestler Protest: Delhi Police registers FIR against wrestlers, presses charges for 'rioting'

TN CM MK Stalin meets victims of Hooch tragedy in Viluppuram Government Hospital

Delhi: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti meets BJP President JP Nadda

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Play hard on field but be up for a laugh off it': Kohli shares heartwarming throwback post with De Villiers and Morgan

The 30-year-old is admired by millions across the globe off the field for being a true gentleman.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2019, 08:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India skipper Virat Kohli is very much well known for his aggressive approach on the game whether it's with the bat or with the ball.  

However, the 30-year-old is also admired by millions across the globe off the field for being a true gentleman.

Virat on Saturday (October 26) took to Instagram and shared a blast from the past photograph with England's 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan and former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers. 

Kohli in his post expressed his feelings on how the most enchanting thing about sport is rivalries stay on the field and just with a smile and an open mind all tension between athletes can be put to rest. 

“The beautiful thing about sport is that rivalries stay on the field and just with a smile and an open mind all tension between athletes can be put to rest. Play hard on the field but always be up for a laugh off it. What a blessing to have gotten to know so many amazing people through sport.  @eoinmorgan16 @abdevilliers17,” Virat's post read on IG.

 

After their successful series triumph over South Africa, Team India is now gearing up to take on Bangladesh on home soil next month.  

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the Indian side for the T20I and Test series between the two sides.  

For the limited-overs match, India decided to rest skipper Virat Kohli with vice-captain Rohit Sharma leading the side in the series.

The Bengal Tigers will be playing three T20Is and two Test match on their tour, with the first Test being played on 14th November. India's Test team though remained unchanged from the South Africa series with Gill and Pant retaining their spot in the squad.

India T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma(Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

India Test Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar joins Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as they tap a foot on What Jhumka

Jaipur: Goods train derails, Indian Railways cancels 7 trains

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Meet IAS officer Tanu Jain, was once a doctor, cracked UPSC exam in third attempt, got AIR...

Blackpink's Jennie says she was 'scared to express' herself as K-pop star: 'There shouldn’t be a reason to judge'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE