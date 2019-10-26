'Play hard on field but be up for a laugh off it': Kohli shares heartwarming throwback post with De Villiers and Morgan

The 30-year-old is admired by millions across the globe off the field for being a true gentleman.

India skipper Virat Kohli is very much well known for his aggressive approach on the game whether it's with the bat or with the ball.

Virat on Saturday (October 26) took to Instagram and shared a blast from the past photograph with England's 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan and former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers.

Kohli in his post expressed his feelings on how the most enchanting thing about sport is rivalries stay on the field and just with a smile and an open mind all tension between athletes can be put to rest.

“The beautiful thing about sport is that rivalries stay on the field and just with a smile and an open mind all tension between athletes can be put to rest. Play hard on the field but always be up for a laugh off it. What a blessing to have gotten to know so many amazing people through sport. @eoinmorgan16 @abdevilliers17,” Virat's post read on IG.

After their successful series triumph over South Africa, Team India is now gearing up to take on Bangladesh on home soil next month.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the Indian side for the T20I and Test series between the two sides.

For the limited-overs match, India decided to rest skipper Virat Kohli with vice-captain Rohit Sharma leading the side in the series.

The Bengal Tigers will be playing three T20Is and two Test match on their tour, with the first Test being played on 14th November. India's Test team though remained unchanged from the South Africa series with Gill and Pant retaining their spot in the squad.

India T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma(Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

India Test Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant