He's stepping into this lucrative league tournament riding high on his fantastic performances from the recent domestic tournaments.

Karun Nair is buzzing with excitement for the upcoming IPL 2025 season, where he’ll be back in action with the Delhi Capitals. He previously donned the Delhi jersey during the 2016 and 2017 seasons and even took on the role of captain for three matches.

In IPL 2016, Nair had a stellar run, scoring 357 runs over 14 matches, and followed that up with 281 runs the next season. His recent stellar performances in domestic tournaments with Vidharbha have really set him up for a strong return to this high-stakes league.

In a recent chat with India Today, Nair shared his love for the Delhi Capitals and his eagerness to create unforgettable moments this season. The experienced batsman highlighted how much he’s grown and matured, promising to carry his recent success into IPL 2025.

"I always had tremendous memories. Looking forward to making new memories this time. I'm coming back a much more mature player than I was back then and understanding my game a lot more. So, I will try to bring that into the IPL now and take one game at a time and hopefully, I get some opportunities and can grab those opportunities," Karun was quoted as saying to India Today.

He was asked about his batting position, to which he replied that it is too early to discuss and that the team appears to be strong, with everyone in good form.

"I think for myself, it is too premature to say what role I'll be playing and, you know, but we've built a great squad this time and now everyone looks in great touch and looking forward to getting to know everyone a lot better and playing alongside them. I'm excited to share the dressing room with a lot of these guys," he concluded.

The team captained by Axar Patel is set to face off against the Lucknow Super Giants in their opening match of the tournament next week in Visakhapatnam.

